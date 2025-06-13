Social Security payments can serve as a lifeline for retirees once they stop working. Once you decide you no longer want to continue working, you must apply for retirement benefits if you have worked for a minimum of ten years in jobs covered by the SSA and you have paid enough payroll taxes. The thing is each worker may qualify for a different amount.

However, the Social Security Administration releases all the average payments for retirees once per month. That is why we can know that the average payment for retirees is $2,002 as of May 2025, up from $1,999 in April and $1,976 in January. As you can see, there are important differences even if just a few months have passed.

Payment date for retirees in the U.S. on Social Security

The possible paydays for American retirees who qualify will be June 18 and June 25. It will depend on the day you were born whether you qualify for the first payday or for the second.

For example, if your birth date falls on the 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, or 20th, your next payday will be on Wednesday, June 18, 2025. It could be possible that yours is after that date.

Thus, if your monthly payment is on June 25 is because your birthday is from the 21st to the 31st. Some seniors who were born on these dates may not qualify for any of these paydays.

On the one hand, it could be because they have never filed for Social Security because they don’t need this money to make ends meet. On the other hand, it could be because they are currently receiving Supplemental Security Income at the same time.

Hence, they can receive SSI benefits on the first day of the month, and they qualify for the Social Security retirement benefits due on the third day of the month.

Social Security can pay this much in June

If you have filed at the age of 70, you can collect a retirement benefit payment of up to $5,108 in June. Those retirees who have filed at Full Retirement Age can receive up to $4,018.

Some seniors have opted to file for retirement benefits at the age of 62. This gives you the chance to collect more payments, but it reduces your payment amount a great deal.

For example, the maximum retirement benefit at the age of 62 is $2,831. Of course, these are maximum benefit payments, and just a few workers can receive so much money.

Remember that to collect the largest Social Security payment, you must: