“How much will Social Security payments increase in 2026?” is one of the most common questions for retirees in the United States. Thanks to the Senior Citizens League, it is possible to know very accurate projections. As a matter of fact, their latest 2026 COLA prediction claims that the increase will be about 2.4%. Actually, this is very similar to the 2025 COLA increase, which was 2.5%, but slightly lower too.

Remember that Social Security COLA increases depend on inflation and the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers. Thus, inflation can change a lot or remain the same. It is unpredictable because there are a few months ahead. If you are eager to know the exact COLA figure for 2026, you will have to wait until mid-October to find out.

What is Social Security’s Full Retirement Age in 2025 and 2026?

Not all American workers can reach Full Retirement Age (FRA) at the same age. For your information, if you were born in 1960 or later, your normal retirement age is 67. However, it is 66 years and 10 months from 11/02/2025 through 11/01/2026, and 66 and 8 months from 09/02/2024 through 09/01/2025. This is important to know because you can only receive 100% of your benefits if you file at FRA.

One common question that is related to SSA’s FRA is the following one. When should you claim Social Security to maximize benefits? If what you really want is the largest benefit payment in 2025, you should file at the age of 70.

Seventy is the best age to maximize your Social Security payments because it is when you receive 24% extra per month. It is a reward from the Agency because you worked for about 3 extra years after reaching Full Retirement Age. However, do not apply for benefits so late and file at 62 if you life expectancy is not long or you have no financial worries.

Will you have to pay taxes on your Social Security payments?

Millions of Americans receive retirement benefit payments every year. Many of them wonder if they will have to pay taxes as they start receiving benefits. It is possible that some retirees have to pay tax if their combined income goes over the threshold SSA established.

In this case, up to 85% of your benefits may be taxable. Another question that millions of American workers want to know is how Social Security payments are calculated in 2025.

Actually, your future retirement benefits will be based on your 35 highest-earnings years. That is why it is so important to work for at least 35 years or the missing years will count as 0. These monthly payments are also indexed for inflation. The formula the Administration uses to work out your payment amount is known as PIA. PIA stands for the Primary Insurance Amount. To make your payment grow, try to earn as much money as possible in covered jobs.