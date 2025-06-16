Retirees aged 62 or older can still receive one of the last 2 Social Security payments available in the United States. They could be deposited into your bank account on June 18 or June 28. Thus, some retirement benefits will be in eligible recipients’ possession in less than 48 hours. To receive any of these June payments, you must meet some conditions, though.

Those retirees who received their retirement benefit payment on June 3 or June 11 do not qualify. As a matter of fact, their next monthly payment will be distributed in July. However, if you are not on SSI, began receiving Social Security after April 30, 1997, and your birth date is after the 10th, you will get a direct deposit on one of these 2 paydays.

Second Wednesday Payment by Social Security

The Administration issues Wednesday payments to those who did not get benefits before May 1997 and who are not on Supplemental Security Income simultaneously.

These Wednesday payments are scheduled depending on when your birthday is. For example, if you were born from the 11th to the 20th, you will collect your retirement benefit payment on June 18.

That is the Social Security payment on the second Wednesday of this month. Remaining eligible for this retirement benefit is essential. For example, if you break SSA rules, you will not qualify for these benefits.

Generally, all the direct deposits arrive on time. However, some banks or financial institutions may take longer to process monthly payments. So, it is advisable to wait for three mailing days to report a missing payment.

Third Wednesday Payment by Social Security

Actually, the last opportunity to collect retirement benefits in June will be on the 25th. Those born from the 1st to the 10th, and from the 11th to the 20th, are excluded.

Hence, this will only be the payday for retirees aged 62 or older whose birth date is from the 21st to the 31st. Remember that if you cannot make ends meet and you are on Social Security, you can also apply for Supplemental Security Income.

Thousands of Americans may be missing out on this Federal payment because they do not know they qualify for it. Besides, some retirees may still be receiving paper checks from Social Security.

All Federal payments will soon become electronic. Therefore, it will be necessary for retirees to request a direct deposit instead. Do so as soon as possible because Executive Order 14247, “Modernizing Payments To and From America’s Bank Account,” will take effect on September 30, 2025.

From that date onward, all Federal payments will be made electronically. So, you should either have a bank account or request a payment via debit card. There are two types of debit cards that allow retirees to collect their monthly payment in the U.S.