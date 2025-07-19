Although identity theft can happen to anyone, the Social Security Administration has given some simple steps you should take to lessen the chance that this will happen to you. Identity theft happens when someone misuses your SSN, steals your personal information to open a new credit card or even a utility account in the United States.

Sometimes identity theft has nothing to do with your Social Security Number, but with the IRS tax refund payment they may claim in your name. Yes, sometimes scammers can steal your tax refund. Bear in mind that many taxpayers rely on their tax refund payment to make important purchases or to get rid of debt. Thus, it could be a big blow to your finances. Some Americans have also had to face fake health insurance claims. Do you have enough reasons to follow these tips?

Social Security tips to prevent identity theft

In order to avoid identity theft, which is when a person illegally uses your personal information to commit fraud, you should do these things:

Never take with you your Social Security Number

Never say your Social Security Number aloud when there are people around

Beware of suspicious emails, phone calls, internet links which can be phising scams since they try to deceive you to reveal personal information

If you still don’t have a my Social Security account , create one to keep an eye on any suspicious activity and keep track of your records

, create one to keep an eye on any suspicious activity and keep track of your records Keep your Social Security card in a safe place at home where no one can find it but you

Don’t trust calls that claim to be from a government agency requesting fees, wire transfers, or gift cards

Shred any piece of paper with personal information (name, date of birth, SSN)

Check your bank accounts regularly for suspicious transactions

Request a free credit report from each of the 3 credit bureaus annually

from each of the 3 credit bureaus annually Use anti-virus software

Use complicated passwords

No doubt, Americans who follow these tips will be more protected against identity theft, and scammers will definitely have fewer chances of being successful.

Has your Social Security Number been stolen?

Unfortunately, some people suffer the negative consequences of identity theft. The Social Security Administration claims that only in 2023, there were 1 million reports of identity theft.

Perhaps, the number is much higher because some people may not have reported it for different reasons. What you need to do once identity theft has taken place is to report it at https://www.identitytheft.gov/.

Then, once you report it on this official website of the United States Government, you will get a recovery plan. If you need to, you can browse recovery steps before you get started. Act as soon as possible to put your plan into action.

Sources: