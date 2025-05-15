The best way to know when your Social Security or SSI will be sent is to check the eligibility criteria. For Supplemental Security Income recipients, as long as they remain eligible, it is much easier to know when their payment will be distributed. Generally, it is deposited on the first day of the month, but there could be changes.

For instance, if the SSI payment falls on a Saturday or Sunday, it must be distributed on a Friday instead. If it is due on a Federal holiday, then, it should be deposited on the previous business day. By doing so, Social Security ensures that all eligible recipients collect their monthly payment without delays. Bear in mind that SSI payments are for needy Americans. Save this date, May 30, because it will be the payday for all SSI recipients.

Social Security payment due on May 28

This payday is not for those recipients of both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income. Therefore, if you collect the SSI payment on May 30, you are not eligible for the retirement benefits on May 28, 2025.

Another condition to collect the Social Security payment on May 28 is to have started receiving retirement benefits after April 30, 1997. Those who got payments before May 1997 will get their monthly payment on June 3, 2025.

The last thing the Administration takes into account to know if you are eligible or not for the May 28 payment is the day you were born. Were you born from the 21st to the 31st? Then, May 28 will be your payday.

Social Security can pay up to $5,108 on May 28

Believe it or not, some retirees can collect $5,108 on May 28. However, the average payment for all retired workers is $1,999. So, it will depend on your work history and filing age whether you get more or less money.

In order to collect $51,08 on May 28, you must have been a high earner for more than 34 years. Thus, it is unlikely for most workers to be able to collect such a large Social Security payment.

SSI recipients can get up to $967 if they are an individual. Eligible married couples can collect up to $1,450. The average Supplemental Security Income benefit is $717 for all beneficiaries.