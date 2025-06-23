Millions of American retirees receive money from Social Security every month. It is possible to receive this payment of up to $5,108 across the United States, but only if you meet all the requirements for the largest retirement benefit payment in 2025. As a matter of fact, it will be deposited on June 25, 2025. However, if you are still receiving a paper check, there is something you should know.

Social Security will stop issuing paper checks, and all payments will soon be electronic. This is due to an Executive Order that the Government has confirmed. Actually, it will start taking effect on September 30, 2025. Hence, if you are used to receiving paper checks to collect your retirement benefit payment or an IRS tax refund by paper check, you will need to get used to receiving electronic payments. So, update your payment information if you still don’t receive direct deposits, and get a bank account or Direct Express® Debit Mastercard® if you have none of them.

Social Security payment due this week

The Administration does not send retirement, survivors, or Disability Insurance payments every day. As a matter of fact, there are just 4 paydays per month, and eligible recipients can only collect one of them.

It is true that some retirees can collect Supplemental Security Income benefit simultaneously when they have limited income and resources. Nevertheless, if you qualify for the June 25 payday, you can’t get SSI.

When you receive SSI and Social Security, your paydays are July 1 and July 3. That is, SSI on the first day of the month and retirement on the 3rd. If you are retired, you may sometimes not know the day it is.

So, here is a reminder of the fact that a new direct deposit or paper check will be issued by the Social Security Administration in just 2 days. Of course, of the 70 million recipients, only part of them qualify for the payment on the 25th. Those who got a previous payment in June will need to wait until July. Only those born from the 21st to the 31st.

Social Security can pay up to $5,108 on the 25th

After the 2025 COLA increase, the Agency unveiled the maximum retirement benefit this year. Actually, retirees collect $2,002 on average, so many do not qualify for the maximum benefit payment.

To achieve such a large direct deposit, you must meet 4 key conditions, but not all of them have the same difficulty. For example, you must file at the age of 70. Many workers need to file early because of health problems, though, so they can’t comply with it.

Secondly, you must have worked for 35 years. In third place, you must have had jobs covered by the Social Security Administration. So, if you did not pay payroll taxes as you worked, you may not be able to collect these payments. The last one, you must have earned the taxable maximum for 35 years, too.