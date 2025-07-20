The Social Security Administration (SSA) has scheduled one more payment date in July 2025. However, some retirees do not qualify for these payments because they have already received their direct deposit on July 3 or July 9-16, 2025. That is why they must be wondering when their money will hit their bank account next.

Preparing your monthly budget is essential, and knowing the exact dates of your Social Security payments is part of this preparation. What is more, let’s not forget the fact that some retirement benefits are not always delivered on the same days of the month. These changes could take place when the normal payday falls on a Federal or legal holiday or on the weekend.

Did you receive Social Security before May 1997?

Those retirees who started collecting Social Security retirement benefits before May 1997 will collect their next monthly payment on August 1, 2025. A big surprise for those seniors who were not aware of the fact that the Agency cannot deliver their August 3 payment on the 3rd because it is a Sunday. Instead, the direct deposit will be disbursed on the 1st.

Receiving a Social Security payment on August 1 rather than on August 3 really matters if you rely on retirement benefits to make ends meet. Thus, save the date if you got your benefits before May 1997.

Eligible recipients who are on Supplemental Security Income and retirement benefits simultaneously also qualify for the August 1 payday announced by the SSA in the USA.

In this case, if you are also getting SSI, it does not matter if you started collecting benefits before May 1997 or after April 30, 1997. But who else will need to wait until August to get their next payment?

Was your Social Security paid on July 9?

Those retirees who qualified for the July 9 payment have already received their direct deposit this month. Therefore, their next payment will be distributed on August 13, 2025.

It means this group of recipients will have to wait a little longer than in July to collect their August payment on the 13th, rather than on the 9th, as in the month of July.

The amount of money your direct deposit will bring will depend on your work history and background. On average, Social Security payments for retired workers are $2,005.

Spouses and children can also receive monthly payments, which average amount is over $900. To receive the largest benefit in August ($5,108), you must have filed at 70, work for at least 35 years in jobs covered by the SSA and must have earned the taxable maximum for 35 years as well.

Any late payments can be reported after having waited for 3 mailing days. Anyway, call your bank or financial institution first. To get extra money if your earnings are low, apply for SSI and SNAP benefits.