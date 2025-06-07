More Social Security payments are just around the corner if you are an eligible recipient. As of April 2025, the average retirement benefit for all recipients is $1,948. As a matter of fact, if you collected the monthly payment on June 3, you do not qualify for any of the three remaining direct deposits or checks in June 2025.

Besides, this is not your payment either if you are currently receiving the Supplemental Security Income benefit in the United States. Thus, SSI recipients on Social Security simultaneously must wait for their July payments to be delivered. Thus, the upcoming paydays will be for retirees who started receiving retirement benefits after April 30, 1997, and whose birthday is from 1-10, regardless of the month or year they were born.

When is the next Social Security payment for eligible retirees?

The Social Security Administration has confirmed that the next payment date for retirees will be on June 11, 2025. Thus, there are just a few days left for retirees who qualify to collect their monthly check or direct deposit.

June 11 will be the payday if your birthday is on one of the first 10 days of the month. If you were born after this date, then you could either receive your money on June 18 or June 25, 2025.

Of course, the birthday matters for these two paydays as well. To get money on the 18th, your birth date must fall from 11 to 20. While to receive a check or direct deposit on June 25, you must have been born from the 21st to the 31st.

As for the July payment schedule for these retirees, they will get the first Wednesday payment on the 9th, the second on the 16th, and the third on the 23rd. Of course, remaining eligible is essential.

For example, if you break SSA rules, go to prison, or are confined in an institution at Government expense, you will lose your eligibility for these monthly benefits in the U.S.

June 11-25 Social Security amounts

The Administration releases average payments from time to time. For example, the old-age and survivors insurance average amount is $1,911. Retirement benefits are about $1,948 on average.

When it comes to the average amount retired workers collect, it is about $1,999. For your information, spouses of retired workers receive about $948 on average.

Thus, it can be of great help if retirees and their spouses need additional money once they start receiving Social Security. Of course, this is only possible as long as spouses meet all the requirements.

Even some children may qualify for Social Security benefits on the worker’s record. In fact, they can receive a good average payment, which is about $924 as of April 2025, too. If you have not filed for retirement benefits yet, check your Statement to see the age that suits you best and then wait for the day to come and apply.