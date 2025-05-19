The next Social Security payment for retirees aged 62 and older is about to be sent by the Administration. In order to receive this monthly payment, you must have filed and received approval after April 30, 1997. What is more, your birth date must fall from the 11th to the 20th. So, if your birthday is after the 10th but before the 21st and you were not eligible for the previous paydays, this check or direct deposit will be yours.

So, you can check your bank account tomorrow to see if your monthly payment has been sent on May 21, 2025. Keep in mind that some banks may not have enough time to process all the payments, so it is advisable to wait for three mailing days before you contact Social Security for a missing or late payment. Anyway, it is more than likely that you will receive it on the 21st without delays. Note: If you are on Supplemental Security Income, this will not be your payday.

Social Security average payments by age

If you are 62 years old, you could receive about $1,341 on average on May 21. Retirees aged 63 can get about $1,364 on average. Seniors aged 64 will have a higher average payment worth $1,425. The same thing happens if you are 65 and qualify for the May 21 payment. The average payment for 65-year-olds is $1,611.

Social Security reduces payments if you file at 62 or before your Full Retirement Age, so that is one of the reasons average payments are higher when retirees are older. Retirees who are 66 years old receive about $1,763 on average. At 67, you can see a considerable jump. This group age gets $1,929 on average. Those who are 68 get about $1,979 on average.

All these average Social Security payments are as of December 2024. So, throughout this year, average amounts may even be slightly higher. Are you 69 years old? Then, your average payment is worth $2,039. At 70, the average payment is worth $2,148. In fact, this is the maximum average payment for all ages. The reason may be because those who file at 70 get 24% extra.

Social Security average payment after age 70

Here are all the average payments by age after 70. Therefore, if you qualify for the May 21 payment, this is what each age group may receive from the Social Security Administration.

70: $2148.12

71: $2114.43

72: 2117.23

73: 2087.94

74: 2054.16

75: 2064.53

76: 2076.39

77: 2046.16

78: 2060.78

79: 2012.59

80: 2006.2

81: 2004.45

82: 2007.04

83: 2006.39

84: 1983.59

85: 1944.05

86: 1924.82

87: 1893.13

88: 1838.39

89: 1813

90: 1809.24

91: 1814.93

92: 1838.03

93 1825.54

94: 1815.61

95: 1814.95

96: 1821.27

97: 1822.09

98: 1798.73

99 & over: 1775.88

Social Security payment dates after May 21

Those retirees who were born from the 21st to the 31st will receive their monthly payment on May 28. This is as long as they did not start getting Social Security before May 1997.

Those on Supplemental Security Income simultaneously do not qualify for this payday, and they will get their next monthly payment on June 3 instead. Remember that the June SSI payment will be deposited on May 30.

As of May 2024, the Social Security Administration has claimed that the average payment for all retired workers is about $1,999. Therefore, this amount is quite close to what 68-year-olds receive from the Agency.