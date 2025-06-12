Father’s Day is celebrated on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Unfortunately, some Social Security recipients will not be able to receive their monthly payment before this special day. The Administration has already issued 2 payments in June, but two groups of retirees did not qualify for these paydays. Therefore, they will have to wait for 3 or 10 days after Father’s Day to collect their money.

No Social Security payments will be sent on Father’s Day. It is not possible for the Agency to issue payments on the weekend or on a legal holiday. Planning your budget is helpful, especially if you are thinking of preparing a big special meal on this date, June 15, to celebrate Father’s Day. The amount of your payment will depend on your work history.

Social Security payment 3-10 days after Father’s Day

After June 15, there will be one payday on the 18th. This Social Security payment will only be for those retirees who meet all the requirements. In the first place, you cannot be on Supplemental Security Income.

Secondly, you must have begun collecting these retirement benefits after April 30, 1997. Most importantly, your birthday will determine whether you qualify for a payment 3 days after Father’s Day.

As a matter of fact, only those retirees born from the 11th to the 20th will collect their direct deposit on June 18, 2025. Receiving the payment on the 25th means you were born from the 21st to the 31st, but you will have to wait longer than those who qualify for the June 18 payday.

On average, retired workers receive $2,002 from the Agency. The monthly payment amount you receive will remain the same through December 31, 2025. It will be in January when the COLA increase will take effect.

A new COLA prediction has been recently unveiled for the Social Security Administration benefits. It’s been released by the Senior Citizens League and it is just about 2.5% in May. If inflation does not change, it will be the same as the 2025 COLA increase. Nevertheless, it may be higher because that has been the tendency in the first 5 months in 2025.

Social Security office closures

Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 15, 2025. Since the Administration offices remain closed on the weekend, you will not be able to make an appointment for this date.

However, if you need to make any important arrangements, you can simply use the online services offered on the Social Security Administration’s website. SSA offices will also be closed on legal holidays.

Here is the list of all the dates when Social Security offices will be closed on these Federal holidays taking place in 2025: