Receiving the last Social Security payment in May is possible if you meet several requirements. Needless to say, you must have filed and received approval from the Administration. What is more, you must have been collecting retirement benefits or it could be your first direct deposit, but you cannot have collected benefits before May 1997.

For your information, the last payment in May for retirees will not be for those on Supplemental Security Income at the same time. In fact, it will be your payday if your birth date falls from the 21st to the 31st. Therefore, your birthday must be on one of the last days of the month. It does not really matter the year or month as long as you meet all the other eligibility requirements.

Will You Receive $1,999 from Social Security?

The amount of your monthly payment depends on your own record. That is, everyone can collect a completely different amount because they may have filed at a different age, the number of years they worked, and the earnings may also be different.

Therefore, $1,999 is just an average payment amount for all retired workers in the United States. Bear in mind that there are also maximum amounts depending on the age you file for Social Security.

Actually, the Social Security Administration can pay up to:

$5,108 if you filed at 70

$4,018 if you filed at Full Retirement Age in 2025

$2,831 if you filed at 62

Social Security payment due on May 28

Those born from the 21st to the 31st will generally receive their Social Security payment on May 28, 2025. If you were born from the 1st to the 10th and got the monthly payment on May 14, June 11 will be your next payday.

Did you receive your Social Security payment on May 21? Then, your next monthly payment will be deposited on June 18. Of course, being born from 11-20 is mandatory.

Those retirees whose monthly payment is on May 28 will receive their June Social Security check or direct deposit on June 25, 2025. If you are on Supplemental Security and retirement benefits, May 30 and June 3 will be your paydays. So, save these dates!