The Social Security Administration can help Americans in many different ways when they are in financial difficulties. For example, you can receive retirement, disability, or survivor benefits. Also, the Agency can help you file for the Federal benefit known as SSI (Supplemental Security Income). However, many people may not know about the lump sum death payment in the United States.

This lump sum payment can be of great help when a member of your household was a Social Security recipient and he or she passes away. Bear in mind that apart from this one-time payment, some family members may qualify for survivor benefits. In this way, they will get financial support to be able to make ends meet after this terrible event.

How much is Social Security’s lump-sum death payment?

According to the Social Security Administration, the one-time lump sum death payment is worth $255. This payment can be made if you are an eligible spouse, but it is not the only person who could qualify.

As a matter of fact, you could also receive this lump sum payment from Social Security if you are an eligible child. Of course, the recipient must meet all the requirements set by the Agency.

For your information, it is important to claim this lump sum payment as soon as you can. In this way, you will avoid missing out on this free money, which may come in handy.

Actually, the Social Security Administration reminds citizens that survivors must apply for this one-time lump sum payment within 2 years of the date of the passing of the worker who was on Social Security benefits.

Social Security can pay survivor benefits to a surviving divorced spouse

Apart from a surviving spouse and unmarried child, the Administration can pay survivor benefits to a surviving divorced spouse. Thus, you could claim them because no one else’s payment amounts will be affected.

Of course, there are some requirements to collect these survivor benefits as a divorced spouse. Let’s not forget that some parents who are dependents may also qualify for survivor benefits.

All these survivor benefits are based on the deceased worker’s earnings. In order to collect these Social Security payments, you will need to report the death of the deceased worker on benefits.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to apply for survivor benefits online. To receive them, you can call the Agency at their phone number 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778).

In fact, they are available Monday through Friday between 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Those survivors who prefer it can simply find their local office and make an appointment to avoid wait times. If your income is still too low after getting survivor benefits, you may want to check eligibility for SNAP or SSI benefits, too.