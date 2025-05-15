Before you visit a Social Security office, there are two things you should do. On the one hand, it is essential to ensure that the office is open. Not only can your local office be closed due to severe weather conditions, but also because of a Federal holiday. On the other hand, it is advisable to make an appointment. In this way, you will not have to be surprised by an unexpected closing.

Social Security has confirmed that all offices will be closed on Federal holidays. Therefore, on May 26, all SSA offices will be closed. For your information, May 26 is the day Memorial Day is celebrated in the United States. This Federal holiday is not always on the same date. In fact, it changes because it falls on the last Monday in May.

Are there any Social Security payments on Memorial Day?

No Social Security payments will be affected by Memorial Day. This Federal holiday is on the last Monday in May, and retirement and SSDI payments fall on May 3, May 14, 21, or 28.

Therefore, they will be delivered on the second, third, and fourth Wednesdays in May. If you need to apply for retirement or SSDI benefits in late May and you need to visit your local office, do so before or after May 26.

As a matter of fact, it is possible to sort things out online. Thus, it is also advisable to check all the online services available to avoid waiting, standing in line, or unnecessary journeys by car, bus, or train.

Social Security online services you may need on Memorial Day

Every now and then, the Social Security Administration makes improvements to help Americans. In this way, citizens can enjoy more freedom and will eventually have more control when sorting things out online like:

review information

apply for benefits

manage your account

find help and answers

The easiest way to enjoy many of the online services is to create a my Social Security account. Applying for retirement or disability benefits is allowed using online services.

Also, you can claim Medicare benefits online. Once you apply, you can check the status of your application online. If you have lost your SSA card and need a replacement, Social Security can also help you get it online. To see all SSA has to offer check the official site: https://www.ssa.gov/onlineservices/