The Social Security Administration (SSA) can pay benefits to eligible spouses and children. Thanks to the 2025 COLA Fact Sheet, it is possible to know that a widowed mother and two children can receive $3,761. As a matter of fact, the former payment amount before the Cost-of-Living Adjustment increase was $3,669 in 2024.

Social Security can pay RSDI benefits. Retirement, Survivors, and Disability Insurance benefits. For example, if you are a worker with disability, a spouse, and one or more children, the average payment is $2,826 after the 2025 COLA increase, up from $2,757. Spousal and family benefits can help thousands of Americans make ends meet.

When will the $3,761 average payment be sent by Social Security?

So far, the Social Security Administration has only sent a monthly payment on May 2, 2025. Hence, there are three Wednesday payments left. The May 14 payment will be yours if your birthday falls on one of the first ten days of the month.

Thus, you must have your birth date from 1-10 to get Social Security on May 14. Those who are on Supplemental Security Income simultaneously do not qualify for any of the Wednesday payments.

Recipients who began getting RSDI payments before May 1997 do not qualify for any of the remaining paydays in May. Waiting for the June 3 payment will be necessary for them.

RSDI payment due on May 14: born from 1-10

RSDI payment due on May 21: born from 11-20

RSDI payment due on May 28: born from 21-31

Who can get Social Security survivor benefits?

If your husband or wife has passed away, it is essential to contact the Administration to see if you are eligible for survivor benefits. One way to find out is check the workers’ Statement.

It will show the possible payment amounts in retirement, for SSDI benefits, and if the family qualifies for survivor benefits in the USA. Bear in mind that Social Security payments are only for those who worked and paid taxes.

Apart from a spouse or child, a divorced spouse or dependent parent of a worker who paid enough payroll taxes to SSA before they passed away may qualify for monthly payments, too. Visit SSA’s official website for applications or to check eligibility: https://www.ssa.gov/survivor