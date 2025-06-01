The Administration is going to distribute the Social Security payments in June. Although SSA issues payments for retirees, survivors, and Disability Insurance recipients, let’s focus on retirement benefits only. These monthly payments can be the highest ones, and there is a higher number of recipients than in other groups of recipients.

When retirement benefits are too low, it is possible to supplement them. If you are in this situation and you find it difficult to get by, it is advisable to apply for the Federal Supplemental Security Income benefit. In this way, you can receive up to $967 if you are an eligible individual and up to $1,450 if you are a married couple and both of you qualify.

Social Security June Payments

The June payment schedule brings no surprises when it comes to retirement benefits. Only the SSI payment, normally due on June 1, has been deposited on May 30 because June 1 is a Sunday. SSA must always deliver monthly payments and schedule them on business days in order to avoid delays. Therefore, the first payday will be paid on June 3, 2025.

Retirees who began collecting retirement benefits before May 1997 will get this June 3 payment. Thus, this group of retirees has been receiving Social Security benefits for more than 28 years in most cases. Nevertheless, some recent filers may also qualify for the payment on the third day of the month. There is one rule to make it possible.

As a matter of fact, if your income is low and your resources are low too, you should apply for SSI benefits. Those who are already receiving SSI and Social Security retirement benefits at the same time qualify for the monthly payment on the third. So, this is the second group of eligible recipients of the June 3 payday. Bear in mind that this group receives low retirement payments because they get SSI.

Retirees on Social Security: payments on June 11, 18 & 25

Those seniors on retirement benefits on payments after April 30, 1997, and not getting SSI will receive their money depending on when they were born. For instance, if your birthday is from 1-10, your payday will be June 11.

Those retirees whose birth date is from 11-20 will collect payments on June 18. The final payday on June 25 will be for retirees whose birth date is from the 21-31.

Any of these payments in June are for retirees who filed and received approval from the SSA at some point in their lives. To receive the largest payment amounts from Social Security workers must:

have filed at the required age

have worked for 35 years

earned the taxable maximum for 35 years, too

have had jobs covered by SSA

Depending on the age you file for retirement benefits, there are different maximum amounts. For example, if you meet all these conditions and file at 70, you will receive $5,108. It will be $2,831 if you file at 62 and $4,018 if you file at Full Retirement Age (66-67).