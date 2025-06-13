The Social Security Administration does not pay SSDI payments as soon as you apply. The application process can take several months, and a decision can take much longer than expected. Thus, if you have recently received approval and your first monthly payment will be deposited in June or July, there are some possible paydays.

In June, SSDI recipients can still receive their Social Security payment on June 18 or 25. These are benefits for those who started collecting disability benefits after April 30, 1997, who are not on Supplemental Security Income, and whose birth date is after the 10th day of the month. Those born from 1-10 received their June payment on the 11th.

SSDI schedule for Disability Insurance recipients

In less than one week, eligible Social Security Disability Insurance recipients will get a direct deposit from the Agency. The next payday will take place on June 18, 2025.

For your information, it will be the payday for those SSDI beneficiaries whose birthday is from the 11th to the 20th. Either for the payment on the 18th or the 25th, you cannot be on Supplemental Security Income and must have started getting payments from April 30, 1997, onward.

SSDI payments on June 25 will be for those disability recipients born from the 21st to the 31st. Here is the schedule for both June and July:

recipients born from 1-10: payday on June 11 payday on July 9

recipients born from 11-20: payday on June 18 payday on July 16

recipients born from 21-31: payday on June 25 payday on July 23



SSDI payment amounts: How much could recipients get in June or July?

Only workers with a qualifying disability that prevents them from working for over a year can receive Social Security Disability Insurance payments. The amount they can receive depends on how much tax you paid, the age you filed, and the years of work and earnings you had.

Thus, it is only possible to know average and maximum amounts because each recipient may collect a completely different amount. For example, as of April 2025, the average payment amount for SSDI recipients is $1,581.

Some high earners meet all the requirements to collect the largest Social Security payment for SSDI recipients. In fact, it can be up to $4,018 in 2025 after the latest COLA increase.

In order to make up for inflation and the loss of buying power, the Agency updates payment amounts to all SSI, SSDI, and retirement beneficiaries, among other recipients.

Other average amounts that Social Security has released are the ones for spouses of workers with a disability and children of workers with a disability. Each receives on average $439 and $511, respectively. If you believe your payment is too low, simply apply for Supplemental Security Income and SNAP benefits simultaneously. They can be of great help when you are running out of funds.