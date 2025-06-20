American workers pay taxes to Social Security as they work. These jobs must be covered by the SSA to be able to collect monthly payments from the retirement, survivors, or Disability Insurance program. In fact, the money you pay as you work is used to fund the monthly payments of other recipients. When you file for retirement or disability benefits, other workers will pay for your future or current benefits.

Apparently, if there are no changes, the Social Security Administration may not be able to pay full benefits in 2034. Thus, retirees may see how their monthly payment is reduced if nothing is done to fix it. Of course, this will also affect Disability Insurance benefit recipients. Therefore, it is important that lawmakers address this shortfall, claimed the Board of Trustees.

Why Your Monthly Social Security Check May Shrink by 2034

Of course, this report can help lawmakers get ready and prepare a plan to prevent the Social Security Administration from running out of money to pay benefits in full.

The conclusion of their report is that the projected hypothetical combined OASI and DI Trust Fund reserves will become depleted in 2034. Therefore, the SSA will be unable to pay schedule monthly benefits in full on a timely basis by that date.

As a result of this shortfall, continuing income to the combined trust funds would be enough to pay 81% of the scheduled benefits by then. What is more, there is additional information about the OASI Trust Fund in this conclusion.

Actually, the OASI Trust Fund reserves are projected to become depleted in 2033. By then, the OASI income will only be able to pay 77% of the OASI schedule benefit payments in the United States.

SSDI Is Safe Until 2099: What This Means for Millions on Disability Benefits

According to the Report of the Board of Trustees’ conclusion, the DI Trust Fund reserves are not projected to become depleted during the 75-year-period ending in 2099.

Therefore, if you are currently receiving Social Security Disability Insurance and you remain eligible, your program seems to be fine for many years to come. SSDI payments are for workers with a disability who cannot work for over a year (or whose disability is expected to result in death) and have paid enough payroll taxes.

These benefits can even continue until they turn into retirement benefits at Full Retirement Age. Of course, fewer Americans collect SSDI benefits from Social Security, so it is easier to get funds for it.

This report’s conclusion highlights that implementing changes as soon as possible will allow more future generations to share in the needed revenue increases or reductions in scheduled benefits. Thus, it is possible to continue protecting future generations with the support of Social Security.