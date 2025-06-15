Before applying for Social Security retirement benefits, it is important to know how they work. In the first place, and contrary to popular belief, not all Americans can receive these monthly payments because they must meet some essential requirements. To receive these direct deposits, you must have paid enough payroll taxes as you worked.

Thus, if you have jobs not covered by Social Security, you may get a pension, but not these retirement benefits. Secondly, only seniors aged 62 or older can start collecting retirement benefits in the United States. Here comes an important fact: Early filing at 62 allows you to get more payments because you are applying as soon as possible. However, it reduces your monthly payment by 30%.

Best Age to File For Social Security Retirement Payments

If what you want is to collect the largest Social Security payment possible based on your work history, you should file at the age of 70. Thus, 70 is the moment you get the largest retirement benefit possible in the United States. Hence, it could be the best age to retire.

Once you turn 70, your retirement benefits do not grow because there are no rewards from Social Security. However, those who decide to carry on working once they reach Full Retirement Age get 8% extra per year until they are 70 years old.

That is a staggering 24% extra per month in just three years of work after Full Retirement Age. But are you in good health and fit to continue working for 3 more years?

It will depend on your personal circumstances. Remember that there is no best age to file for retirement benefits for all workers, but there is an age that suits you best.

Advantages and disadvantages of filing at 66-67

Those American workers who reach the Full Retirement Age between the ages of 66 and 67 should check if this is the best moment to claim Social Security retirement benefits.

As a matter of fact, it is the age when you can get 100% of your benefits. Thus, it implies you will not get a reduction as if you filed for retirement benefits at the age of 62.

What is more, you will have 3 more years of free time for you to travel or do the things you have always wanted to do. Take into account inflation and the increasing cost of living.

This can considerably reduce your buying power, which can cause food insecurity and a lack of money to pay for essential things like gas, electricity bills, or a mortgage if you are still paying for it.

Use the Social Security Statement, which is free and available through my Social Security online account. It will show you the possible payment amounts by age. It could be clarifying, and you will have some extra help to make up your mind.