If you were not entitled to the June 3 payment because you are not on both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income, or because you started receiving retirement benefits after April 30, 1997, one of the three last direct deposits in June may be yours. Bear in mind that if you are still receiving a paper check by mail, it is time to request a direct deposit because paper checks will no longer be sent starting September 30, 2025.

Due to Executive Order 14247, “Modernizing Payments To and From America’s Bank Account”, all federal disbursements will become electronic payments in the United States. This change will affect retirees who are still receiving a paper check to cash their monthly payment, as well as those seniors who still request a paper check when they file a tax return and qualify for a refund.

Social Security payment amounts in June

So far, the latest average payment that the Administration has given is the one in April. Even if it is not so recent, average payments barely change from one month to the next.

Thus, if the average payment was $1,999 for April, it may be about $2,000 in June or even slightly higher. Retirees can receive monthly payments when they turn 62 and have paid taxes to Social Security for 10 years as they worked.

However, they can supplement their income if their spouse or child also qualifies for Social Security payments. These average payments show that a spouse can receive about $948 and a child about $924.

Hence, it is of vital importance to check their eligibility to boost your finances with the support of the Administration. A final piece of information about these payments reveals that the average amount for retirement benefits is $1,948.

Will you receive the Social Security payment on June 11, 18, or 25?

Depending on the day you were born, you can qualify for a monthly payment in mid-June or in late June. For example, those Social Security recipients whose birthday is from 1-10 will collect their money on June 11.

On the contrary, if you were born from the 21st to the 31st, you will receive your money on June 25. Therefore, the only chance to collect the June 18 payment is to have your birth date from 11-20.

For your information, if you are on SSI, none of these monthly payments from June 11 through June 25 will be for you. It will not be your payday either if you began receiving Social Security before May 1997.

Some retirees aged 62 or older will receive their next retirement benefit payment on July 3. This is possible if you qualified for the June 3 payment from the Administration. Those who receive the payment on the third for the first time next July is because they are also collecting Supplemental Security Income simultaneously.