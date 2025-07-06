In order to collect a Social Security payment from the Agency, you must have worked and paid payroll taxes. Bear in mind that in one year, you can only earn 4 work credits, and you will need at least forty credits to get retirement benefits at the age of 62. Only if you have a qualifying disability, you may be able to collect payments before age 62.

The thing is, you can delay filing or wait until you turn 66-67 to reach the necessary Full Retirement Age. In this way, you will be able to collect 100% of your benefits. Those who opt for filing at the age of 70 get 100% of their benefits plus 24% extra. That is 8% per year you work after reaching the normal or Full Retirement Age.

3 Dates to collect Social Security in July

Most retirees, aged 66-67 or not, collect a Social Security payment on a Wednesday in the United States. This is because the Administration divides paydays depending on the date you were born.

So, the first Wednesday of the month will be the payday for those retirees born from the 1st to the 10th. Payday due on July 9, 2025. Of course, all the Wednesday payments are for those who got benefits after April 30, 1997, and who are not receiving Supplemental Security Income at the moment.

The second Wednesday (July 16) of the month will be the payday for retirees aged 62+ whose birthday is from the 11th to the 20th. As a matter of fact, those who were born later in the month are the last ones to collect the Wednesday payments.

Thus, if you were born from the 21st to the 31st, your Social Security payment will be deposited on July 23. All these paydays will need recipients to remain eligible. For example, if you go to prison and you exceed the limit of days there, your benefits will stop.

How much can 66-67-year-olds get from Social Security in July?

The largest benefit possible if you have filed at Full Retirement Age (66 years and 10 months in 2025) is $4,018. Some workers have not reached Full Retirement Age yet, and their normal retirement age will be 67 if they were born in 1960 or later.

However, you must be wondering how a retiree can get $4,018 if the average Social Security payment in retirement is $2,002 as of May 2025. The answer is simple, they earned a great deal of money in jobs covered by the SSA and also worked for 35 years while they got the taxable maximum.

Believe it or not, it is possible to collect $5,108 at the age of 70. So, the payment some 66-year-olds can get in 2025 is not the largest one available in the United States. Even if you can’t get so much money, working for 35 years, having larger wages, and filing at the FRA or later can help you boost your benefit.