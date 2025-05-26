This week brings two completely different payments. The first payday will be for Social Security recipients whose birthday is from the 21st to the 31st. Another requirement to get this benefit on May 28, 2025, is to have started collecting retirement benefits after April 30, 1997. Besides, you cannot be receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits simultaneously.

If you are an SSDI recipient and you meet the same requirements as mentioned above, your payment will also be deposited on May 28, 2025. The payday on the 28th will be the last one this month. Those beneficiaries who received their money before May 28 need to wait for the payments in June to get their money into their bank account.

Could there be higher Social Security checks on May 28?

The amounts will be the same as your previous payment in April. However, not everyone qualifies for $1,999. In fact, it is the average Social Security payment for all retired workers in the United States.

Retired workers who only worked for 10 years, had low wages, and filed early may collect a low payment. Hence, it will be lower than average. On the contrary, some high earners can get up to $5,108 if they file at 70 after earning the taxable maximum for 35 years.

Seniors who have filed for Social Security at Full Retirement Age can collect up to $4,018. Did you file at 62? Then you can get up to $2,831 or $1,311 on average.

Social Security on May 28 and SSI on May 30

If you were not born from the 21st to the 31st, there will be more paydays in June. Those born from the 21-31 who have a low income may receive SSI on May 30 and retirement benefits on June 3.

The Agency has confirmed through its official payment schedule that the June SSI payment will be distributed on the last Friday in May. June 1 falls on the weekend, so the payment will be distributed in advance.

While the average retirement benefit is $1,999, the average Supplemental Security Income payment is $717. The maximum amount for SSI on May 30 will be $967 for a single person and up to $1,450 if you are married and both qualify.