American workers and retirees who like to plan everything in advance can check Social Security‘s payment schedule for 2026. January starts with a change because the SSI payments for January 1 will be distributed on December 31, 2025. From this date onward, all benefits will include the COLA increase. Instead of receiving the retirement or SSDI payment on January 3, it will be deposited on January 2, 2026.

The Social Security payments on the third day of the month will also be for those on benefits before May 1997 and for recipients who also get Supplemental Security Income at the same time. The other paydays will be for those who are not on SSI, got benefits after April 30, 1997, and whose birthday is from 1-10 (second Wednesday), 11-20 (third Wednesday), 21-31 (fourth Wednesday).

Social Security payment dates: January-June 2026

After the January 2 payment, direct deposits and checks will be deposited on January 14, 21, and 28. The Supplemental Security Income payment for February will be in your bank account on January 30 if eligible, rather than February 1, 2026.

In February, retirees and SSDI recipients will collect their payments on February 3, 11, 18, and 25. Again, the Federal SSI benefit will be deposited in advance because March 1 is a Sunday.

Thus, SSI recipients will collect their money on February 27, 2026. The March schedule for Social Security payments will bring paydays on: March 3, 11, 18, and 25. The same paydays as in February.

All the SSI payments in April, May, and June will be in your bank account on the first day of the month if eligible. Retirees and SSDI recipients will get their money on:

April: 1 (SSI), 3, 8, 15, 22

May: 1 (SSI & Social Security), 13, 20, 27

June: 1 (SSI) 3, 10, 17, 24

The most relevant change will take place in May when the SSI payment will be distributed on the same payday as the Social Security payday, usually due on the 3rd. Thus, it will allow recipents to collect the two direct deposits on the very same date.

Social Security payments from July to December 2026

July brings six payment dates. Again, the Supplemental Security Income payday will need to be set in advance. So, there will be a payment on July 1 and another on July 31, 2026, for August.

The payment on the 3rd will be distributed on July 2. The other paydays will be due on July 8, 15, and 22. August 2026 has no surprises. Social Security will issue payments on August 3, 12, 19, and 26.

Retirement, SSI, and SSDI benefits will arrive on the normal day in September 2026. The paydays will be September 3, 9, 16, and 23, 2026. The October payments will be due on Oct. 1, SSI, Oct. 2 for retirement or SSDI, Oct 14, 21, and 28 for eligible Social Security recipients.

The Schedule of Social Security Benefit Payments for 2026 shows an important payday change in November next year. On the one hand, the SSI will be due on October 30, 2026. On the other hand, the payment on the third Wednesday has been changed to the second Tuesday. So, it will be sent on Nov. 10, 2026.