If you have a large Social Security payment, plenty of resources, and your income is not low, you will not qualify for the first monthly payment the Administration has scheduled. In fact, it will only be for those who applied for Supplemental Security Income, received approval, and are still eligible for SSI benefits.

The actual payday for SSI will be July 1. Unlike the June payment date for SSI, which was on the last day of the previous month, because the first day fell on the weekend. Just a couple of days after the payment on the first, Social Security recipients will collect a payment on the third. This could be the payday for both retirement and SSDI benefits.

Who can receive Social Security and SSI in July?

In the first place, you must be receiving retirement or SSDI benefits. To get SSI, you must have limited income and resources. Additional requirements apply, and you must be either blind, at least 65 years old, or have a qualifying disability.

Filing is necessary for both SSI and Social Security. Some retirees and SSDI beneficiaries may qualify only for the payment on July 3, but not for Supplemental Security Income.

The way to qualify for the Social Security payment on the third if you are not on SSI is to have begun receiving benefits before May 1997. Those retirees and Disability Insurance recipients who started getting benefits after April 30, 1997, need to wait for a payment on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday in July.

Social Security payment of $1,999 and SSI of $717

There is no fixed amount for Social Security and SSI payments. In 2025, it is only possible to know the maximum benefit amounts and the average payments eligible recipients may get.

Once you start getting retirement benefits, you can receive up to $5,108 if you file at 70, earned the taxable maximum, and worked for 35 years while you had jobs that paid taxes to the SSA. However, the average payment amount is almost $2,000, $1,999 as of April 2025.

SSI payments are a supplement and can be combined with retirement and SSDI benefits. Thus, receiving the full amount is possible, but many recipients collect reduced amounts.

The maximum SSI payment is $967 if you are an individual, $484 if you are an essential person, and up to $1,450 if you are married and both qualify for Supplemental Security Income.

For your information, SSI benefits can be for both adults and children. Since children cannot collect Social Security on their own record because they never worked before, they may receive a higher than average payment amount if compared to adults.

For example, the average payment amount for all SSI recipients is $717, but for those aged under 18, it is $844. Seniors receive about $592 on average from Supplemental Security.