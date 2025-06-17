The USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) can pay up to $292 per month if you are an individual on SNAP benefits and up to $536 if you are 2. If your child also qualifies for SUN Bucks, you can receive up to $120 this summer. That is $40 for three summer months, June, July, and August. That makes a total of $656 if you qualify for the full amount for 2 of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in the U.S, and your child gets SUN Bucks.

However, it is possible to receive more money if your household size is 3 or more people. For example, a household size of three can receive up to $768 from the SNAP benefit. If you also get $120 from SUN Bucks, that makes a total of $888 if eligible for the full amount, and one child gets SUN Bucks these summer months. A household of four can receive up to $975 from the Food Stamps program and perhaps $240 ($120 per child) if you have two eligible children.

Who can receive SNAP benefits this summer?

SNAP payments are distributed all year round. To receive them, you must meet several requirements. First of all, you must apply for Food Stamps in the State where you are currently living. For your information, it is essential to meet specific income and resource limits set by the USDA.

Thus, it is only possible to receive them if your income is low. This limits change every year after the COLA update. So, it is important to check them before you apply. In fact, these limits will remain the same through September 30, 2025.

Do not forget that people with disability and seniors have special rules. The gross monthly income for 2 is $2,215 and the net monthly income $1,704. When it comes to resources, most households can only have $3,000 in countable resources.

Nevertheless, if any of the household members has a qualifying disability or is at least 60 years old, they can have $4,500 in countable resources. Some resources are not counted, for example, a home and lot, SSI benefits, TANF, most pension and retirement plans. Work and citizenship requirements also apply.

Who can collect SUN Bucks while on SNAP?

SUN Bucks are for school-age children who cannot get meals because schools are closed. It provides $120 per eligible child over the summer months of June, July, and August.

These SUN Bucks can be used like SNAP, to buy eligible food items from authorized grocery stores in the United States. Some people may refer to these benefits as Summer EBT (Electronic Benefits Transfer).

Do not forget that SUN Bucks can be paid on top of SNAP, but also WIC or other eligible benefits. In those States, territories, or Tribes that take part in the SUN Bucks program, most recipients will be automatically enrolled.

So, it is not like SNAP, which is necessary to apply for. To be automatically enrolled for SUN Bucks, you must be a school-aged child whose family receives SNAP, TANF, FDPIR, or similar benefits that are income-based. Some may qualify because they receive the National School Lunch Program or School Breakfast Program and who receive free or reduced price meals.