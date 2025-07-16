The USDA schedule indicates that SNAP recipients who meet all the requirements will receive their Food Stamps on their EBT cards in Florida and Texas. Apart from these States, others are issuing food assistance, but not for so long. Bear in mind that even if this is a Federal benefit, each State administers applications and paydays.

For example, Texas and Florida arrange payment dates differently. Even if they share the final payday in July, you need to meet different conditions to qualify for an earlier or later SNAP payment. Texas uses the Eligibility Determination Group number to distribute food assistance throughout the month. Eligible households certified after June 1, 2020, receive benefits from July 16 onward.

SNAP schedule in Texas for July

All you have to do is check if your Eligibility Determination Group number matches the ones shown below. If so, it will show you when you can collect your SNAP payments in July on or after the 16th.

EDG ends in: 00-03, 54-57 = Food Stamps will be issued on July 16th

EDG ends in: 04-06, 58-60 = Food Stamps will be issued on July 17th

EDG ends in: 07-10, 61-64 = Food Stamps will be issued on July 18th

EDG ends in: 11-13, 65-67 = Food Stamps will be issued on July 19th

EDG ends in: 14-17, 68-71 = Food Stamps will be issued on July 20th

EDG ends in: 18-20, 72-74 = Food Stamps will be issued on July 21st

EDG ends in: 21-24, 75-78 = Food Stamps will be issued on July 22nd

EDG ends in: 25-27, 79-81 = Food Stamps will be issued on July 23rd

EDG ends in: 28-31, 82-85 = Food Stamps will be issued on July 24th

EDG ends in: 32-34, 86-88 = Food Stamps will be issued on July 25th

EDG ends in: 35-38, 89-92 = Food Stamps will be issued on July 26th

EDG ends in: 39-41, 46-49, 93-95 = Food Stamps will be issued on July 27th

EDG ends in: 42-45, 50-53, 96-99 = Food Stamps will be issued on July 28th

SNAP schedule in Florida for July

The State of Florida does not use the same method as Texas, although it uses the SNAP case number. In this case, benefits will be made available from July 16 through July 28 if your case number’s 9th and 8th digits (you don’t need the 10th digit, so you can drop it), which are read backward, matches this schedule:

Case number 9th and 8th digit is 54-57 = SNAP benefits will be delivered on the 16th

Case number 9th and 8th digit is 58-60 = food assistance will be delivered on the 17th

Case number 9th and 8th digit is 61-64 = food assistance will be delivered on the 18th

Case number 9th and 8th digit is 65-67 = food assistance will be delivered on the 19th

Case number 9th and 8th digit is 68-71 = food assistance will be delivered on the 20th

Case number 9th and 8th digit is 72-74 = food assistance will be delivered on the 21st

Case number 9th and 8th digit is 75-78 = food assistance will be delivered on the 22nd

Case number 9th and 8th digit is 79-81 = food assistance will be delivered on the 23rd

Case number 9th and 8th digit is 82-85 = food assistance will be delivered on the 24th

Case number 9th and 8th digit is 86-88 = food assistance will be delivered on the 25th

Case number 9th and 8th digit is 89-92 = food assistance will be delivered on the 26th

Case number 9th and 8th digit is 93-95 = food assistance will be delivered on the 27th

Case number 9th and 8th digit is 96-99 = food assistance will be delivered on the 28th

Depending on your household size, income, resources and other factor you can receive up to $292 for single recipients or up to $1,756 if you are 8 members living together. States or U.S. territories where you can still get SNAP payments are:

Alabama: July 4 to 23

Delaware: July 2 to 23

Georgia: July 5 to 23

Indiana: July 5 to 23

Kentucky: July 1 to 19

Louisiana: July 1 to 23

Maryland: July 4 to 23

Michigan: July 3 to 21

Mississippi: July 4 to 21

Missouri: July 1 to 22

New Mexico: July 1 to 20

North Carolina: July 3 to 21

Ohio: July 2 to 20

Tennessee: July 1 to 20

Washington: July 1 to 20

Puerto Rico: July 4 to 22

