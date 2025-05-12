Seniors can collect SSI payments when they are at least 65 years old, have low incomes, and limited resources. However, if you have a qualifying disability, you can collect Supplemental Security Income payments even if you are not 65 years old yet. Of course, you must also meet the income requirements just like seniors.

Apart from seniors aged 65 and people with disabilities, Americans who are blind may also qualify for SSI benefits. So, there are three completely different groups of recipients who can collect these monthly payments. What is more, the Supplemental Security Income program can be for both eligible adults and children.

When will the Federal Government issue SSI payments?

In general, the Supplemental Security Income payments are due on the first day of the month. Nevertheless, it is not always possible to do so because it may fall on a Federal holiday or on the weekend.

In these cases, the Social Security Administration reschedules the payment date and the direct deposits and checks will be deposited on the previous business day.

This is what is going to happen on June 1. June 1 falls on the weekend, so the Agency has decided to send SSI payments on the previous Friday. Thus, the new payday will be May 30, 2025.

Seniors and Disability recipients’ SSI amounts

The 2025 maximum amounts for this Federal program are the same for all recipients. However, not all of them qualify because they may also be collecting Social Security Disability Insurance or retirement benefits.

In fact, an eligible recipient (seniors aged 65, people with disabilities or blind people) can collect up to $967. This is the new maximum amount after the 2025 COLA increase that took effect in January.

On average, SSI recipients get $717 as of April 2025. Other possible average amounts are available, but they are divided by age. For example, under-18s can receive $844 on average. Seniors 65+ can collect $592 on average and those aged 18-64 about $764.

If you are a Social Security recipient and your monthly payment is too low, you may want to check your eligibility for Supplemental Security Income. This could be a great way to get extra money every month if you find it difficult to buy or pay for the necessary things.