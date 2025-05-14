If you did not collect your RSDI payment on May 14, there are two upcoming paydays in the United States. Social Security has confirmed that there will be two more payments. One of them will be distributed on May 21, and the last one on May 28. What is more, none of these recipients will collect the SSI payment on May 30.

RSDI recipients who are eligible for SSI benefits will get their payment on June 3. So, SSI benefits will be deposited ahead of schedule because June 1 is a Sunday, and Social Security offices and banks will be closed. If your financial situation has become worse, you may now be eligible for Supplemental Security Income, so applying for it will be a great thing to do if you qualify.

RSDI payment calendar after May 14

The May RSDI payments left will be deposited on the third and fourth Wednesday in May. Social Security issues payments depending on the day of the month you were born.

For example, if an RSDI recipient was born from the 1st to the 10th, then you should check your bank account balance because May 14 is your payday. Those born from 11-20 will get benefits on the 21st.

Finally, the last RSDI recipients to receive their monthly payment will be those whose birthday is from the 21st to the 31st. May 28, 2025, will be their payday.But what about payment amounts?

RSDI payments are not the same for all recipients

As a matter of fact, each recipient collects a different payment amount. Somehow, their amount is customized because the work history, taxes paid to Social Security, number of years worked, and the age they filed may be completely different.

Hence, it is best to have a look at average payments to see if your RSDI check or direct deposits are higher or lower. The average payment for all RSDI recipients is approximately $1,855.

That is the latest figure the Social Security Administration has unveiled recently for the April RSDI payments. Retired workers collect $1,999 on average. So, they get more than other RSDI recipients.

Survivors collect $1,565 on average. However, there are different average amounts depending on your group (children, widowed, with disabilities, parents etc.) Disability Insurance workers get about $1,581 on average. The maximum benefits are $5,108 for Social Security in 2025.