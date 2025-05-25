Since the SSI payment for June 1 will be distributed on May 30, the first payment on Social Security‘s schedule will be due on June 3, 2025. Retirement benefits will be delivered on June 3 if you are in one of these two situations. Some recipients qualify for the June 3 direct deposit because they began receiving benefits before May 1997.

On the contrary, some retirees may be receiving the Social Security payment on the third, but they filed much later. In this case, they qualify for retirement benefits on June 3 because they are receiving Supplemental Security Income and benefits for retirees, too. Thus, they have low income and limited resources to qualify.

Social Security retirement payments after June 3

If you are not eligible for the retirement benefits due on June 3, 2025, you may receive one of the Wednesday payments. Wednesday payments are for those on Social Security after April 30, 1997.

These paydays fall on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday in June. As a matter of fact, the dates shown on SSA’s schedule are these ones:

Retirement benefit payment issued on June 11: born from 1-10

Benefit payment for retirees issued on June 18: born from 11-20

Benefit payment for retirees issued on June 25: born from 21-31

Social Security can pay up to $5,108 in retirement

Retirement benefits can be a lot more than the average $2,000 for all retired workers as of April 2025. If you file at 70 in 2025, have had jobs covered by SSA, earned the taxable maximum for 35 years, and worked all those years, you can receive $5,108 in June.

If your monthly payment is much lower than average, you may qualify for Supplemental Security Income benefits as well. Once you file for Social Security retirement benefits, check if your spouse or children qualify.

On average, a spouse can receive about $948 as of April 2025. Children of retired workers can get $924 on average. Therefore, check the eligibility of your family members to boost your income and improve your financial situation.