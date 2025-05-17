The maximum benefit a Social Security recipient can collect is $5,108 in 2025. This amount will remain the same throughout the year. However, average payments may vary because workers who have recently filed can boost these monthly payments. This shows that workers paid more taxes to SSA, but it could also be thanks to the latest COLA increase.

The latest 2025 COLA Fact Sheet unveiled that retirees collected about $1,927 before the Cost-of-Living Adjustment increase. After a 2.5% COLA for 2025, benefits became slightly higher. In fact, after the boost benefits became $1,976. There is an important difference if you rely on Social Security to make ends meet.

How much is the Social Security payment for retirees on average?

Currently, a retired worker can receive $1,999.97 on average from Social Security. This is the average payment amount as of April 2025. For your information, retirement benefits are not just for those who worked and paid enough payroll taxes.

Actually, retirement benefits can also be for eligible children and spouses. However, they must meet some requirements to qualify for, on the worker’s record. Their average payments are also interesting to know.

For example, spouses of workers in retirement can collect $948.38 on average. Even the average payment for kids is very similar to the one spouses of retired workers can collect every month. The children of retired workers receive about $924.65 on average.

How workers can boost Social Security benefits before filing

If you do not know how much you could get in retirement, check your Social Security Statement. Sometimes, you may get less than the average $1,999. In this case, you may want to boost it.

In order to receive more money from Social Security, there are three things you could do to improve it. In the first place, make sure you have worked for a minimum of 35 years.

This is the number of years the Agency uses to calculate your payment amount. Working for just 10 years allows you to get retirement benefits at 62 but they will be too low.

Hence, work for at least 35 years and ensure you pay payroll taxes to the SSA. What is more, your goal should be to get the largest wage possible. The higher your wage is, the higher your future payment will be. For instance, if you work in jobs covered by SSA and earn the taxable maximum for 35 years, and you file at 70, you may get $5,108 in 2025.