Retirees and Disability Insurance recipients have a few paydays left in June, says the Social Security schedule. However, eligible recipients can only qualify for one of them. The only way to supplement your retirement or SSDI payment is to get Supplemental Security Income (SSI) or SNAP benefits. But if you are on SSI and get another benefit from SSA, your payment date is July 3, 2025.

There are no Social Security payments on June 9 or 10. However, some retirees and some SSDI recipients will collect a new monthly payment on June 11, 2025. To know who will receive this check or direct deposit and who won’t, it is necessary to take into account three different things. First, you are not currently an SSI beneficiary. Second, you began receiving benefits from SSA after April 30, 1997. Third, your birth date is the one the Agency requires.

Social Security payments for SSDI and retirement

The first round of Wednesday payments will start on June 1 if you meet those 2 requirements and were born from the 1st to the 10th. Apart from SSDI and retirement benefits, some Americans may collect survivor benefits.

Remember that once you start collecting Social Security payments, your spouse and your children may sometimes qualify for monthly payments as well. They can be a great supplement to boost your household income.

If you are not sure if you can now apply for retirement or SSDI benefits, check your Statement. It will show you the benefits you may qualify for, as well as the possible payment amounts by age.

Those recipients who were born from the 11th to the 20th can collect their Social Security retirement or disability payment on June 18, 2025. The last payment in June will arrive on June 25. So, all of them will be deposited on a Wednesday. Those born from 21-31 get the last payment on the 25th.

Will Social Security amounts change in June?

The maximum amounts will remain the same in June and through December. It will not be until mid-October that the Administration will announce the percentage that benefits can increase in 2026. So far, the 2026 COLA prediction is just 2.4%.

Thus, the maximum retirement benefit will be $5,108 for those who file at 70, worked for 35 years in jobs covered by SSA, and earned the contribution and benefit base all this time.

At Full Retirement Age, retirees can get up to $4,018, which is the same maximum amount for SSDI recipients. Filing at the age of 62 can allow retirees to get a monthly payment of up to $2,831.

On average, retirees can get a retirement benefit payment of $1,999, which is almost $2,000. However, if you are on Social Security Disability Insurance, you can only get $1,581 on average. Not being able to choose the age you file for Disability Insurance can reduce your payment amount considerably.