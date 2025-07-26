SSDI payments are distributed on the third day of the month, and on the second, third, and fourth Wednesday of the month. Since the fourth Wednesday of the month is fast approaching, it is time to check eligibility of this important payday in July for Social Security Disability Insurance recipients in the United States.

To qualify for the SSDI payment on July 23, your birth date must fall from the 21st to the 31st of the month. It does not matter the year or month you were born. Apart from taking into account the birthday of eligible recipients, the Social Security Administration also checks other things. For example, the moment you started collecting disability benefits.

When did you get your first SSDI payment?

If you started collecting Social Security Disability Insurance before May 1997, your next payment date will not be July 23 but August 1, 2025. Instead, you must have started getting disability benefits after April 30, 1997.

Also, it is important that you are not collecting the Federal payment known as Supplemental Security Income. Receiving both benefits will automatically qualify you for the payment on August 1, 2025.

Social Security will also require SSDI recipients to report any changes affecting their payment amount or eligibility. For example, if you go back to work, you must report it to the SSA

What is more, if your disability improves, you will also have to report it to avoid overpayments. The disability benefit payment on July 23 will be the last one this month. However, the new paydays for August were released long ago by the SSA.

Requirements to get SSDI in 2025

If you have developed a new disability and it prevents you from working, you should check if you are eligible for this disability benefit distributed by the Social Security Administration.

The main requirements are two: The disability or medical condition prevents you from working for over a year, or it is expected to result in death The applicant must have worked and paid taxes for the minimum number of years required by the SSA. It will depend on your age e.g. 9.5 years of work at 60.



Once you apply and Social Security gives the approval, you can get monthly payments as long as you remain eligible. For instance, they could become retirement benefits automatically if you continue being eligible.

So, you’ll get the same payment amount. On average, SSDI recipients get $1,582 as of June 2025. Only high earners can get the largest Social Security payments, but a disability can prevent you from getting them.

SSDI payments can be up to $4,018, but only a few American workers can achieve such a large monthly payment from the Social Security Administration in the U.S. in 2025. If your disability benefit is too low, apply for SSI too.

