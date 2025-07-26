The 2024 Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) payment amount is $1,702, and it will be distributed on August 21, 2025. Therefore, it is time to know if you qualify for this payday or not, and how you can learn about it. For example, if you want to know the status of your payment, check it on August 13, to learn about it.

As a matter of fact, 2024 and prior year PFD applications that are in this status, “Eligible-Not Paid” on the 13th, your Permanent Fund Dividend will be delivered on August 21, 2025. So, just 8 days after you check the status of the payment in Alaska, eligible recipients will get their money.

Is it possible to apply for the PFD payment in August 2025?

The official website for the Permanent Fund Dividend in the Great State of Alaska claims that the filing period runs from January 1, 2026, through March 31st each year.

Therefore, it is not possible to apply for the PFD payment in August 2025. However, you can check your eligibility to see if you qualify for the 2025 Permanent Fund Dividend.

Bear in mind that there are strict requirements and you must meet them all to qualify for the next direct deposit. Only one application per person is allowed so you can apply first for yourself and then for your children.

PFD eligibility requirements

Actually, the PFD has a list of statements, and your answer to all of them must be “yes”.

In the first place, you were a resident of Alaska during all of calendar year 2025 to qualify in 2026. Second, you must have the intention of remaining in the State of Alaska and of being a resident indefinitely.

In fact, you cannot have claimed residency anywhere else to be eligible for the PFD payment in 2026. If you have been sentenced, incarcerated in 2025, you may not qualify for this payment either.

People who have been absent from Alaska for over 180 days must have been absent on an allowable absence. The last requirement is that you were present in Alaska for at least 72 consecutive hours at some point in 2023 or 2024.

Source: