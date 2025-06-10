The next SSDI payment will be delivered on June 11 if you were born from the 1st to the 10th. These monthly Social Security Disability Insurance payments are not for those on benefits before May 1997. Also, it is not possible to collect them if you are receiving Supplemental Security Income benefits simultaneously.

Those on SSDI benefits before May 1997 or who are also collecting SSI benefits will receive their direct deposit on July 3, 2025. If you qualify for one of the remaining Wednesday payments in June after the 11th, your birth date will be essential. Disability recipients whose birthday falls between the 11-20 will collect their payment on June 18, 2025. The final payment on June 25 will be for those whose birth date is from the 21st to the 31st.

How much can Social Security pay to SSDI recipients in June?

The Administration can pay up to $4,018 if you are an eligible SSDI recipient in 2025. That is the maximum amount for Disability Insurance. Nevertheless, retirement benefits can be up to $5,108 because seniors can choose when to file if they have no medical condition, and they can get a 24% reward for filing at 70.

Each SSDI recipient can receive a different payment amount because the number of years they worked, the wages they had, and the age they filed may be completely different.

Here comes the importance of having a look at the Social Security Disability Insurance average payments. In this way, eligible recipients can see whether their monthly payment is higher or lower than the average amount in 2025.

So far, the average amount is $1,581 as of April 2025. In fact, it is considerably lower than the average payment for retired workers, which is about $1,999.

Can I get SSDI payments in June if I have just applied?

It is not possible to receive SSDI benefits as soon as you apply in most cases. Generally, if the Social Security Administration finds out you have a qualifying disability, there is a 5-month waiting period.

Therefore, the SSA must wait this time before it can begin your SSDI benefits. As a result of this rule, SSA will pay your first benefit the 6th full month after the date they found your disability started.

There is an exception to this rule. As a matter of fact, “there is no waiting period if your disability results from ALS”. This is possible as long as your disability benefits were approved after July 23, 2020.

Do not forget that Social Security pays Disability Insurance benefits in the month following the month for which they are actually due. Hence, the payment you are entitled to for December, the SSA will pay it to you in January. Use your SSA Statement to see how much you could receive from Social Security.