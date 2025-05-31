SNAP, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, can give eligible recipients up to $292 if they are an individual. The amount a household of two or a married couple is not double the amount of a single person. Still, it is a great amount because it can pay married couples ot two-member households who qualify up to $536.

Bear in mind that the average amount is not as high as the maximum amount. This is because many recipients have other benefits or earnings that can affect the SNAP payment amount they can receive. According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the average Food Stamp payment for households of two is $364.

Are maximum SNAP amounts the same everywhere?

As a matter of fact, SNAP recipients can receive the same maximum amount in the 48 contiguous States and in the District of Columbia. Nevertheless, if you live in Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, or the U.S. Virgin Islands, you could receive higher payment amounts.

The maximum Food Stamp amount you can get in Alaska if you are married or a two-member household is $1,074. This is the largest amount in Alaska if you are living in an area known as Rural 2 and get no reductions.

Urban areas in Alaska can pay up to $692 for 2. Married couples and households of 2 can get up to $948 in Hawaii, up to $689 in the Virgin Islands, and up to $790 in Guam.

SNAP paydays in June for married couples and other household sizes

Starting on June 1, 2025, millions of Americans will get their monthly payments on their Electronic Benefits Transfer card to buy groceries in authorized stores. The last payday will be on June 28, but only in Florida and Texas.

States with a single-day pay on June 1 only: Alaska, North Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont, U.S. Virgin Islands

June 5 Only: New Hampshire

June 10 Only: South Dakota

States issuing SNAP payments within the First week of June 2025 June 1–3: Connecticut June 1–4: Wyoming June 1–5: Nebraska, New Jersey June 2–6: Montana June 3–5: Hawaii June 1–7: Virginia

within the First week of June 2025 States issuing SNAP payments between June 1–10) June 1–9: New York, Oregon, West Virginia June 1–10: California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Guam, District of Columbia, Pennsylvania (“Over the first ten working days in June”)

between June 1–10) States issuing SNAP payments for more than 10 days June 4–13: Arkansas, Minnesota June 1–13: Arizona June 1–14: Massachusetts June 10–14: Maine June 1–15: Wisconsin

for more than 10 days June 5, 11, and 15 (non-continuous): Utah

Longer Ranges June 1–19: Kentucky June 1–20: New Mexico, Ohio, Tennessee, Washington June 3–21: Michigan, North Carolina June 4–21: Mississippi June 5–23: Georgia, Indiana June 4–23: Alabama, Maryland June 2–23: Delaware June 1–23: Louisiana June 1–22: Missouri June 4–22: Puerto Rico June 1–28: Florida, Texas



American citizens who know a married couple, or an individual who is facing food insecurity, can help them file for SNAP benefits. Help them apply online to save time and avoid standing in line for hours.