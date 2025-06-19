Every year, the Social Security Administration (SSA) updates the maximum payment amounts in retirement. Thanks to COLA (Cost of Living Adjustment), retirees, SSDI, and SSI recipients receive a larger payment when the boost takes effect. Depending on how much inflation increases, the boost can be lower or higher. In 2025, the new maximum retirement benefit after the increase is $5,108, up from $4,873 in 2024.

However, you must be wondering if it is possible to collect the largest Social Security benefit ($5,108) in 2025 at Full Retirement Age (FRA). For your information, Full Retirement Age is the moment you reach normal retirement age. That is, when you can receive 100% of your retirement benefits without reduction, unlike at age 62, when you can get a 30% reduction.

Can I receive $5,108 from Social Security at FRA?

According to Social Security, it is only possible to get $5,108 when you file for retirement at the age of 70 and meet other key requirements. Thus, it is not possible to get $5,108 at Full Retirement Age.

As a matter of fact, the largest Social Security retirement benefit at Full Retirement Age is $4,018, up from $3,822 in 2024. Both are great large payments, but it is higher if you file at the age of 70 because you get a reward for late filing.

Remember that the Full Retirement Age is no longer 65. Those citizens born after or in 1960 have their Full Retirement Age at 67. Retirees who decide to file at the age of 62 can get up to $2,831. Here are the maximum retirement benefits by age:

at 62: up to $2,831

at Full Retirement Age (66-67): up to $4,018

at the age of 70: up to $5,108

Requirements to get $5,108 from Social Security

To collect a retirement benefit payment, it is essential to have paid payroll taxes as you work. If you do not pay taxes to the Administration, you will not be eligible for retirement payments.

Instead, you will have to apply for Supplemental Security Income if you have a low income, or you could get a pension. Thus, if you have not worked for at least 10 years, you cannot apply for Social Security on your record.

However, the requirement to get the largest payments in retirement is tougher. Actually, you must have worked for 35 years or more to be able to achieve the payment of up to $5,108.

Applying for Social Security is essential, but it must be done at 70 to benefit from the reward for late filing. Conditions continue and are not over yet. The jobs you have must be covered by the Administration.

Last, but not least, you must have earned the taxable maximum for 35 years. The taxable maximum is the limit when a worker stops paying taxes to Social Security. It changes, and it is up to $176,100 in 2025. Summing up: