Social Security schedule for July shows that there is one payday left in July. As a matter of fact, this payment will be distributed on July 23, 2025. Only one group of retirees can collect this monthly payment on the 23rd. There are simple rules to arrange paydays eligibility, and they have to do with the day you were born, whether you are on Supplemental Security Income benefits or not, and the date you started collecting benefits from the SSA.

For example, you can receive a Social Security payment on July 23 if you were born from the 21st to the 31st, are not an SSI recipient, and collected your first retirement benefits after April 30, 1997. Thus, retirees who are on SSI and on benefits before May 1997 should wait for their next payment until August 2025. Those who got benefits after April 30, 1997, but whose birthday is from 1-10 or from 11-20, will need to wait until August as well.

How much can Social Security recipients collect on July 23, 2025?

Actually, each retiree on Social Security receives a payment amount that is calculated by taking into account different factors. For example, the age you filed for retirement, the wages you had, the number of years you worked, and whether you had jobs covered by the SSA or not.

This means each payment is different, and there is no fixed amount for all retirees. However, the Social Security Administration unveils average payment amounts every month.

In this way, those workers who have never received a Social Security payment can have an idea of what benefit amounts could be like. For instance, retired workers receive about $2,005 on average as of June 2025.

The only fixed amounts that Social Security recipients provide Americans with are maximum benefits. Nevertheless, only a very small percentage of citizens can receive up to $5,108 because they must have worked for 35 years in jobs covered by the SSA, filed at 70, and earned the taxable maximum all those years (or more).

Social Security payment schedule after July

August will bring an important change to Social Security. The first payday is often on the third day of the month for millions of recipients. This had to be changed because August 3 is a Sunday.

Thus, the Administration cannot issue that payment because of the fact that SSA offices are not open on weekends or on Federal holidays. Instead, the payday will be August 1, 2025.

Basically, it will be deposited on the very same day as the Supplemental Security Income benefit, which is regularly delivered on the first day of the month. Here are all the payment dates in August:

Retirement benefit due on August 1: on benefits before May 1997 or on SSI simultaneously

Retirement benefit due on August 13: born from 1-10

Retirement benefit due on August 20: birth date from 11-20

Retirement benefit due on August 27: birthday from 21-31

Source: