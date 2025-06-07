The IRS has set the deadline to file and pay taxes on Monday, June 16, 2025. This will be your deadline if you are living abroad and are a United States citizen, a resident alien, or a taxpayer with dual citizenship. Remember that it is essential to report all taxable income and pay taxes following the Internal Revenue Service Code.

As a matter of fact, many taxpayers outside the United States are eligible for special tax benefits. Take, for example, foreign tax credit and foreign earned income exclusion. Of course, they can only obtain them by filing a U.S. return. Remember that U.S. taxpayers who own foreign financial accounts must report those accounts to the United States Treasury Department. Reporting virtual currency transactions to the IRS is also mandatory.

IRS reminds when to file when abroad

Citizens who are in the military on duty outside the United States, whether they are U.S. citizens or resident aliens living overseas, they are generally allowed an automatic two-month extension on the regular due date of their return.

Luckily, this is an automatic extension. Therefore, you will be able to file your return after April 15, 2025, without requesting an extension. Often, the deadline for taxpayers abroad is June 15.

However, when June 15 falls on the weekend (a Saturday or a Sunday) or a legal holiday, the deadline is delayed until the next working day. That is the reason why this year it falls on June 16, 2025.

Can I request an extension from the IRS if I am abroad?

Some taxpayers who are living abroad qualify for the 2-month automatic extension. However, they may not be able to file for different reasons by June 16, 2025. Thus, they can request some extra time to file.

As a result, they will have until October 15, 2025, to file if they qualify. To do so, you will need Form 4868. Its name is Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return

The IRS reminds eligible taxpayers living overseas to request this extension of time before the June 16, 2025, deadline is over. The October 15 extension is just an extension of time to file your tax return.

Hence, you will have to pay any interest on any tax not paid by the regular due date of your return. Electronic filing is possible, so take advantage of this possibility.

Taxpayers with an Adjusted Gross Income, commonly known as AGI, that does not exceed the threshold can use IRS Free File. Thus, it will be free to use Free File to file your tax return electronically.

If your AGI goes over the limit, you may want to use the IRS Free File Fillable Forms. Also, the e-file by purchasing commercial software is another great choice. Actually, a limited number of companies provide software that can help taxpayers with foreign addresses.