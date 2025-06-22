The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminds taxpayers that there is a simple way to take control of their tax resolution in the United States. Thus, if you are having trouble with a tax issue during the 2025 tax season, there is one way to sort it out. The Agency claims that you could take advantage of the mediation process.

In fact, the IRS claims that it is the best way if you want to dodge costly litigation as well as a lengthy appeal process. Mediation is voluntary, so you can decide whether to take part in it or not. It’s up to you. Of course, it will be a simple process, unlike appealing. What is more, you may be able to resolve a tax issue and get rid of a worry. Last, but not least, it can be done efficiently and early.

IRS Mediation for Tax Issues

The Agency states that mediation is also known as “alternative dispute resolution”. Basically, its goal is to sort out tax issues as soon as possible and smoothly. Bear in mind that an appeal can take too long, and litigation can be very expensive.

Thus, this mediation process can be faster than the other options; it will also be more collaborative, and it will have a cost-effective approach to case resolution, which is great.

Of course, if mediation is not your cup of tea, you can always go for the traditional method. Then, you will have to appeal if that is what you really want to do to sort out this tax issue with the IRS.

However, if you believe that mediation is what you need, you may want to check these things to make sure you are making the right choice and that it suits you.

You would like to resolve the dispute at the earliest possible stage of your audit

You do not have many disputed issues

You have given the IRS essential information to prove you are right and to support your claim

The tax issue remains unresolved, and the IRS is still reviewing your case

What the IRS says mediation is

Since this is a very important decision you are making, it is important you have a much information as possible. Here is what mediation is:

You are not forced to opt for it; it is voluntary for both parties

Mediation is a nonbinding option (you can still settle the case, and you are free to agree to it or not)

It is a great opportunity to avoid a lengthy appeal process or costly litigation

It can be really effective when both parties are willing to resolve this tax issue

For your information, mediation is not a replacement for the audit or collection process. If you would like to learn more about it, check the IRS website at: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/mediation-can-help-taxpayers-resolve-tax-issues