According to the IRS, the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) can help American taxpayers whose income is low to moderate. It is perfect if you would like to take advantage of a tax break. For your information, it will be helpful to check eligibility whether you are a family or a single worker. Actually, it is true that eligible families with 3 or more children may receive the largest payment amounts.

As a matter of fact, the Earned Income Tax Credit can reduce the tax you owe to the IRS. This is very important because it can allow thousands of taxpayers to collect a larger refund. Therefore, making use of the EITC Assistant will let you know if you qualify or not for this tax credit in the United States. Check how to use it and do not miss out on it.

IRS EITC Assistant

First of all, you need to know how the Earned Income Tax Credit Assistant works. Taxpayers should use this calculator to find out if they qualify. Also, it will let you know if you have any qualifying relatives or children.

Besides, if you enter the correct information, the EITC Assistant will show you an estimate of the amount of money you could receive from this IRS tax credit in 2025.

Also, you will find out your filing status if you are not sure which one it is. Before you start using this tax credit assistant, do not forget to gather all the necessary information. In this way, you will be able to carry out this brief interview quickly. Check all the possible amounts below:

The Earned Income Tax Credit ranges from:

$11 to $7,830 with 3 or more qualifying children

$10 to $6,960 with 2 qualifying children

$9 to $4,213 with 1 qualifying child

$2 to $632 with no qualifying children

IRS Assistant will request:

Do not forget to take with you income statements such as W-2 and 1099s. Apart from them, take with you all the documents showing taxes withheld or money paid to you.

Moreover, you will need to gather any expenses or adjustments to your income. Once you are ready to claim this tax credit on your tax return, start using the EITC Assistant online at: https://www.irs.gov/credits-deductions/individuals/earned-income-tax-credit/use-the-eitc-assistant.

Some people may not want to use the assistant because they may think that the IRS may ask them sensitive information. Bear in mind that the EITC Assistant does not request taxpayers to provide sensitive information.

For example, you will not have to give this IRS tool your Social Security number, name or address. Of course, you will not have to enter your bank account number while using this tool.

If you find out you qualify for this IRS tax credit, you can use the IRS2GO app to check your refund status once you file. Also, the IRS2GO app is useful to make a payment or to find free tax preparation assistance.