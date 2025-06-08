Depending on the day you filed your tax return, the IRS may send you your tax refund payment within 21 days. In some cases, the direct deposit may be delivered faster than that. Actually, it could be received within 8 days if you are in the following situation. Some taxpayers may get faster refunds because they filed a complete and accurate return, requested a direct deposit, and filed electronically.

Even if the IRS set the deadline to pay your taxes and file on April 15, there are some exceptions. For example, victims of a natural disaster may qualify for tax relief. This tax relief may give them extra time to file and sometimes to pay, too. Therefore, they may have filed their returns in May rather than in April or March. Others may have paid taxes and requested extra time to file.

IRS possible payment dates for refund deposits

If you are not sure when your tax refund may be delivered, you can also check the IRS “Where’s my refund?” tool. It will inform you of the status of your tax refund.

Tax refund deposit may be due on June 9: if you filed your tax return on May 19

if you filed your tax return on May 19 Tax refund deposit may be due on June 10: if you filed your tax return on May 20

Tax refund deposit may be due on June 11: if you filed your tax return on May 21

Tax refund deposit may be due on June 12: if you filed your tax return on May 22

Tax refund deposit may be due on June 13: if you filed your tax return on May 23

Tax refund deposit may be due on June 14: if you filed your tax return on May 24

Tax refund deposit may be due on June 15: if you filed your tax return on May 25

So, if your tax refund is delivered within 21 days, here are all the possible paydays for taxpayers who filed from May 19 through May 25, 2025. But what if it arrives within 8 days?

IRS Direct Deposits May Arrive within 8 Days

Here is an alternative IRS payment schedule for those taxpayers whose tax return is complete and accurate. What is more, they have asked for a direct deposit, and they filed electronically.

Fast direct deposit within 8 days if you filed on June 1: Refund may be deposited on June 9

Fast direct deposit within 8 days if you filed on June 2: Refund may be deposited on June 10

Fast direct deposit within 8 days if you filed on June 3: Refund may be deposited on June 11

Fast direct deposit within 8 days if you filed on June 4: Refund may be deposited on June 12

Fast direct deposit within 8 days if you filed on June 5: Refund may be deposited on June 13

Fast direct deposit within 8 days if you filed on June 6: Refund may be deposited on June 14

Fast direct deposit within 8 days if you filed on June 7: Refund may be deposited on June 15

Bear in mind that some direct deposits may take longer due to banks and financial institutions’ processing times. In fact, it is normal to wait for your IRS payment for up to 5 days once you see the sent data on your status.