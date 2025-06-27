When a taxpayer files a tax return and qualifies for a tax refund, they want to collect their payment from the IRS as soon as possible. However, there could be unexpected delays, and the Agency may sometimes need to review your case. Anyway, most tax refund payments, if you request direct deposit, are sent within 21 days or less.

Therefore, it is important to follow the IRS tips to collect your tax refund as fast as possible. Before filing, it is essential to check it is complete and accurate. This will avoid unnecessary delays. Secondly, request a direct deposit instead of a paper check and file electronically. Paper returns often take too long and contain more errors because the online software will help you remember all the things you must inform the Agency.

Who could receive an IRS refund payment from June 27 onward?

This will depend on the length of time the IRS takes to send your payment. Of course, this is just a prediction, and it is not possible to know when you will exactly get your money.

Tax returns filed on June 6, 2025: Direct deposits may be issued on June 27 if it takes 21 days

if it takes 21 days Tax returns filed on June 7, 2025: Direct deposits may be issued on June 28 if it takes 21 days

Tax returns filed on June 8, 2025: Direct deposits may be issued on June 29 if it takes 21 days

Tax returns filed on June 9, 2025: Direct deposits may be issued on June 30 if it takes 21 days

Tax returns filed on June 10, 2025: Direct deposits may be issued on July 1 if it takes 21 days

Tax returns filed on June 11, 2025: Direct deposits may be issued on July 2 if it takes 21 days

Tax returns filed on June 12, 2025: Direct deposits may be issued on July 3 if it takes 21 days

Tax returns filed on June 13, 2025: Direct deposits may be issued on July 4 if it takes 21 days

Therefore, this will be the longest you may have to wait for your tax refund to arrive if you collect it with 21 days. But what if the IRS sends your refund payment much faster?

IRS refunds: if they took just 10 days

Since it is possible that some taxpayers receive their tax refund a little faster, let’s see a prediction of the possible paydays for those who filed in mid-June or a little later.

Taxpayers who filed on June 17: refund payment may be due on June 27 (if it just takes ten days)

(if it just takes ten days) Taxpayers who filed on June 18: refund payment may be due on June 28

Taxpayers who filed on June 19: refund payment may be due on June 29

Taxpayers who filed on June 20: refund payment may be due on June 30

Taxpayers who filed on June 21: refund payment may be due on July 1

Taxpayers who filed on June 22: refund payment may be due on July 2

Taxpayers who filed on June 23: refund payment may be due on July 3

Taxpayers who filed on June 24: refund payment may be due on July 4

To ensure that your payment is about to be in your bank account, make use of the IRS tool, “Where’s My Refund?”. See the status of your refund online and for free.