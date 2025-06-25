Summer refund payments can be obtained if you are an eligible taxpayer in the United States. The IRS may still be delivering direct deposits (3,034 on average) and paper checks to those who qualify for this tax money. Bear in mind that not all tax returns have been filed at the same time. What is more, some taxpayers may have benefited from an extension to file, and some even to pay.

What is more, some Alaskans are still receiving their PFD payment, and the Great State of Alaska’s Department of Revenue has announced on the Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD) official website when some eligible taxpayers will receive their $1,702 payment this summer. Whether you receive one or the two of these payments, it will be a great financial relief.

2 PFD payment dates, but the IRS may issue more deposits

While the IRS may be sending tax refund payments throughout the summer to eligible taxpayers who qualify for a refund, the Permanent Fund Dividend has only announced and confirmed two paydays.

2024 (and previous year) dividend applications that are in “Eligible-Not Paid” status on June 11, 2025, will be distributed on June 18, 2025.

2024 (and previous year) PFD applications that are in “Eligible-Not Paid” status on July 9, 2025, will be delivered on July 17, 2025.

For your information, citizens in Alaska who would like to collect money from the Permanent Fund Dividend and have never applied, will be able to do so from January 1 through March 31 each year.

IRS’ possible payment schedule

This schedule is just a prediction of when your IRS payment may be deposited. However, the Internal Revenue Service does not have an official schedule, and the only way to find out if your payment has been sent is to use its “Where’s My Refund?” tool.

Possible tax refund payment on June 25 , 2025: tax return filed on June 4, 2025

Possible tax refund payment on June 27, 2025: tax return filed on June 6, 2025

Possible tax refund payment on June 28, 2025: tax return filed on June 7, 2025

Possible tax refund payment on June 30, 2025: tax return filed on June 9, 2025

Possible tax refund payment on June 25, 2025: tax return filed on June 10, 2025

If you receive a faster payment, because in can sometimes be sent within 10 days, you may collect your tax refund from the IRS on June 25 if you filed on June 15, 2025. Bear in mind that fast refund payments occur when:

tax returns are complete

tax returns are accurate

taxpayers request a direct deposit instead of a paper check

tax returns are filed electronically

Note: Sometimes banks and financial institutions can take up to 5 days to process payments so you may not see the money in your bank account immediately once the IRS says your refund was sent.