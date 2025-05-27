The Internal Revenue Service will continue delivering tax refunds as long as eligible taxpayers file on time. The IRS is depositing $3,034 on average as of May 9, 2025. Thus, direct deposits are slightly higher during the 2025 Tax Season than last year. Bear in mind that some taxpayers have more time to file because they got an extension.

Some of them because they applied for it, and others because they are victims of a natural disaster and qualified for tax relief automatically. Generally, the IRS can pay a tax refund within 21 days. On some occasions, it could just take 8 days. However, it will depend on many different factors, and it is best to check the “Where’s My Refund?” tool to have direct information about your refund payment.

IRS refund within 21 days if:

Do not forget that a bank can take up to 5 days to process your direct deposit. So, even if you see a sent date on the “Where’s My Refund?” tool, it may not be an immediate payment.

What is more, it is important to highlight that to get a fast refund, you must:

File electronically

Request a direct deposit

Submit a complete return

Your return must be accurate

Some taxpayers may often have to wait for more than 21 days. Among the most common things, tax returns may have errors, they are incomplete or they may have been affected by fraud or identity theft.

On some occasions, the returns need to be corrected because the child tax credit amount is wrong. Earned income tax credit, additional child tax credit claims, or Form 8379, Injured Spouse allocation, can also cause delays.

IRS schedule if you get a fast refund

If you receive a tax refund within 21 days from the IRS, here are the possible dates:

Tax refund payment may be available on May 27: your tax return was sent on May 6

Tax refund payment may be available on May 28: your tax return was sent on May 7

Tax refund payment may be available on May 29: your tax return was sent on May 8

Tax refund payment may be available on May 30: your tax return was sent on May 9

Tax refund payment may be available on May 31: your tax return was sent on May 10

Maybe some taxpayers can receive their tax refund faster than that. However, it is best to set a later estimate to avoid disappointment. Not relying on these refunds is advisable because delays can sometimes happen due to unknown errors or incomplete returns.

Keep in mind that the IRS will need to contact some taxpayers by mail if necessary. Once you provide the Agency with the additional information, they will be able to process your return. Some American citizens do not have a bank account, sp they can find out more information about opening an account at an FDIC-insured bank or the National Credit Union Locator tool.