As of May 2025, the IRS had received 145,855,000 tax returns. On average, direct deposits are $3,034, which is 2.5% higher than in 2024. As you can see, millions of Americans must file, and many of them receive a tax refund. What is more, thousands of citizens, perhaps millions, get married every year. That is why it is so important to follow the Agency’s advice.

For your information, your filing status generally depends on whether you are unmarried or married on the last day of the year, says the IRS. Therefore, your marital status as of December 31, 2025, will determine your tax filing options for all of 2024. Besides, the Agency reminds taxpayers that, for filing purposes, it normally considers you are married if you are separated but not legally separated or divorced at the end of the year.

IRS reminds us how marriage status affects taxpayers

Actually, marriage status can determine a great deal of things. For example, it can determine standard deductions, filing requirements, tax liability, and eligibility for certain tax credits. If you are keen to know more about the exact qualification as well as exceptions, check Publication 504, Divorced or Separated Individuals.

If your marital status changes in 2025, there are a few things you should do to prepare for the 2026 tax season. Or if your marital status changed in 2024 and you have not filed yet in 2025.

In the first place, you must report a name change when you get married or divorced. In this case, you will have to inform the Social Security Administration of this name change.

Why report a name change to the SSA rather than to the IRS?

As a matter of fact, the IRS claims that the name on a person’s tax return must match what is on file at the Social Security Administration. Keep in mind that it could delay any tax refund if the name doesn’t match.

In order to update your new information, you will just need to visit the SSA’s website, not the IRS’s. If you prefer it, you can simply visit your local Social Security office.

Another important change you must report has to do with your address. Do not forget to notify the United States Postal Service, any employers, and the IRS of this address change.

Let’s not forget about tax withholding. Getting married can affect the amount of money withheld from your paycheck. Make sure you use the Tax Withholding Estimator to calculate the right amount of tax you must pay.

Then, you will have to complete a new Form W-4, Employee’s Withholding Certificate, to update withholding. Once completed, give it to your employer. Last but not least, the IRS reminds taxpayers to review their filing status. Is it best to file jointly or separately?