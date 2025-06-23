One of the most frequently asked questions the IRS has is their phone number. The Internal Revenue Service offers several possibilities. For example, individuals can call 800-829-1040 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. However, if you own a business, you should call 800-829-4933 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. A tax professional can also use a different phone number.

In this case, if you have a valid third-party authorization, contact the Practitioner Priority Service, which is available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time. Thus, you may contact PPS at 866-860-4259. Another possibility is that you need the phone number for non-profit taxes. This IRS phone number is 877-829-5500 and it is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time.

IRS: “Where’s My Refund?”

Millions of taxpayers collect a tax refund every year. Therefore, many of them are eager to know when they will receive their money. The best way to know if the Agency has issued a refund payment is to check the “Where’s My Refund?” tool. It is both online and free. Anyway, the Agency pays refunds within 21 days, and even less if you requested direct deposit, filed electronically, and your tax return was accurate and complete. Sometimes it only takes 10 days.

Paper returns and paper checks can delay refunds a great deal, so they should be avoided. Another common question is “How can I get a copy of my tax return transcript?“.

If you would like to get a copy of a tax return transcript, the Internal Revenue Service has an online tool to get one. Taxpayers who have an IRS online account can have access to their tax return transcript. For more information, visit: https://www.irs.gov/individuals/get-transcript

Another frequently asked question is how you can update your address with the IRS. This can easily be done when you file your return, by a written statement, in person or by phone, or using an IRS Form 8822, Change of Address.

IRS & the tax filing status

Again, the IRS offers the possibility of using an online tool to determine your tax filing status. Of course, it will depend on your marital status, dependents, as well as other factors.

Take this brief interview online to find out your tax filing status: https://www.irs.gov/help/ita/what-is-my-filing-status. Other taxpayers may wonder what the Internal Revenue Service account balance is.

Taxpayers who need to check the I.R.S. account balance can do so by accessing their individual account information. Apart from your account balance, you will also see payments, tax records, and a lot more. Visit this official website to check it: https://www.irs.gov/payments/online-account-for-individuals

Another frequent question is the fact that a taxpayer may lose a refund check. So, these taxpayers who have lost it may want to know how to get a new one. If you have lost your refund check, you should begin a refund trace.