The IRS keeps updating the 2025 filing season Statistics. As a matter of fact, there has been a 1.4% change in the number of tax returns received in 2025. Therefore, more American taxpayers have filed so far. What is more, the Agency has been more efficient, and a higher number of tax returns have been processed as well.

In fact, a total of 142,188,000 returns were processed, up from 139,946,000. What is more, more citizens have decided to file using electronic methods. Actually, a staggering 138,923,000 Americans have decided to file electronically. It is about 1.7% higher than in 2024. The number of tax returns received from tax professionals has also increased. This figure is approximately 2.1% higher than in 2024.

IRS average refund amount

As of May 2, 2025, the average refund amount is $2,947, up from $2,864 in 2024. Hence, taxpayers are receiving about 2.9% more during the 2025 tax season. This is great because it is more than the amount the Cost-of-Living Adjustment for Social Security has increased.

The 2025 COLA increase was just 2.5. So, it is excellent to collect a higher percentage on average. For your information, the number of direct deposits keeps increasing.

Fewer people have chosen paper checks. Currently, 86,096,000 taxpayers have requested a direct deposit. This is just 0.3% higher than last year, but that is about 252,000 more.

Updated IRS direct deposit refunds

The average direct deposit tax refund amount is $3,029 as of May 2, 2025. This new figure is also higher than the one in 2024. It has increased about 2.5% said the IRS, (up from $2,956).

Bear in mind that the IRS has issued 91,959,000, which is down from 92,878,000. Thus, fewer Americans have collected a tax refund so far. The Agency has had to refund a total of $271.012 billion.

It is about 1.9% more than during the 2024 tax season. Most of this money was to pay direct deposits, $260.813 billion. If you have not filed yet, and you were required to do so, pay your taxes and file so as to avoid taxes and penalties.