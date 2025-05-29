The IRS reminds taxpayers that if they paid someone to look after your child, or another qualifying person in your household, so you could work or look for a job, you may qualify for this tax credit in the United States. Benefiting from the credit for child and dependent care expenses will undoubtedly be advantageous.

For your information, your Federal Income Tax may be reduced by claiming the Child and Dependent Care Credit. So, do not forget to claim it on your tax return. In general, the IRS can pay this tax credit if you paid expenses for the care of an eligible person so that you can work or go to get one. Also, you will be eligible if you lived in the USA for more than half of the year. Keep in mind that special rules apply to military members outside the U.S.

IRS interview to check eligibility for CDCC

An online interview will allow you to learn if you are eligible for the Child and Dependent Care Credit. Before you start this IRS interview, you will have to know the date of birth for the dependent or child who received the care you paid for.

What is more, you will have to answer a question related to your filing status if you are married. Only use this IRS tool if you were a United States citizen or a resident alien for the whole tax year you are filing for.

Taxpayers who are married should take one thing into account. In fact, your spouse must also have been either a resident alien or U.S. citizen for the full year. International taxpayers have special rules.

IRS tool for the Child and Dependent Care Credit

The IRS reminds users of this tool that the conclusions of this interview are based on your answers. Therefore, it is based on the information you provide to the Agency. Thus, this is just informational, and it will not be accurate if you do not give the correct information.

To carry out this IRS interview, you will need about 10 minutes. Keep in mind that after 30 minutes of inactivity, you will have to start over again. Do not use the “Back” button because it could cause an error.

Once you are ready, visit this official site “https://www.irs.gov/help/ita/am-i-eligible-to-claim-the-child-and-dependent-care-credit” and click on the “Begin” button.

It will now be possible to determine if you are eligible for the Child and Dependent Care Credit for 2024, 2023 or even 2022. Then, click on “Continue” to carry on with it. Choose the right tax year, select filing status, and state whether you paid care expenses for an under-13 or dependent.

Additional information related to expenses for kindergarten or higher grade will be needed too. If you received dependent care benefits from a flexible spending account or a dependent care benefits plan? Say “yes” or “no”. Finally, you will see the results.