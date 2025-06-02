The IRS continues delivering some tax refunds in June. This may be because you filed after the April 15 deadline or because the Agency had to review your case. For example, if you have moved to a new address, got married, and did not report these changes, it may sometimes delay your tax refund. On other occasions, it could be because you made an error or your tax return is inaccurate, or incomplete.

If you do not want to wait too long for your tax refund, you should take a few things into account. In the first place, file electronically and request a direct deposit. Keep in mind that paper returns usually contain more errors and take longer to be paid. Ensure your tax return is complete, accurate, signed, and dated to avoid unnecessary delays.

Possible direct deposits from June 2-8 sent by the IRS

In general, the IRS will deliver direct deposits within 21 days. However, it may be distributed in just 8 days if you meet all the requirements mentioned before to speed up payments.

Returns filed on May 12: Direct deposits may be paid on June 2

Returns filed on May 13: Direct deposits may be paid on June 3

Returns filed on May 14: Direct deposits may be paid on June 4

Returns filed on May 15: Direct deposits may be paid on June 5

Returns filed on May 16: Direct deposits may be paid on June 6

Returns filed on May 17: Direct deposits may be paid on June 7

Returns filed on May 18: Direct deposits may be paid on June 8

If you filed on May 25, and you get your 2024 tax refund within 8 days, your direct deposit may be sent on June 2. For your information, banks may take up to 5 days to process payments once you see the sent date on the IRS “Where’s my refund” tool.

Possible paper checks from June 2-8 sent by the IRS

Paper-filed returns can take between 6 to 8 weeks to be processed. Hence, it is necessary to file a paper return when you are not in dire need to receive this money from the IRS.