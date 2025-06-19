The IRS, Internal Revenue Service, has made an important statement that could be a relief for many taxpayers in this situation. The Agency claims that it is aware that there is a delay in processing some payments made electronically. As a result of these delays in processing certain electronic payments, some taxpayers are receiving notices from the Agency.

As a matter of fact, these notices indicate a balance due. Therefore, this is happening even if taxpayers paid their taxes timely. First of all, let’s have a look at the people who are affected by this delay in processing some payments made electronically. Bear in mind that not all taxpayers have been affected by this recent event.

IRS explains who is affected

According to the Internal Revenue Service, taxpayers who paid tax reported due on the 2024 tax return electronically may see payments on their accounts with the status “pending”.

This is possible even if the IRS has received their tax payment through their financial or banking institution. This is because the notice may have been started before the payment was processed on your account.

Another possibility is that the payment may have been processed, but it contained errors. These errors require additional handling to address the error before updating the tax account.

Many taxpayers who have received this IRS notice may have been taken aback because they had already made the payment electronically and everything seemed to be fine.

IRS says: “No phone call needed”

If you happen to be in this situation, the IRS reminds taxpayers who receive this notice but paid electronically all their tax liability on time and in full, do not need to reply to the Agency.

Therefore, it will not be necessary for taxpayers to respond to this notice if they have done everything correctly. Still, you may want to check the status of your payments by viewing your payment activity webpage.

It is possible for taxpayers to use the IRS online account to access their payment history. Of course, they will be able to see if all the payments were made correctly or if there is any payment pending.

However, it is important to call the IRS if they do not see the payment processed by this date, July 15, 2025. In this situation and by that date, you can call the number the IRS gave you on this notice.

The Internal Revenue Service would like to note that any associated interest or penalties will be adjusted automatically. Of course, it will be done when the payment or payments are applied correctly by the agency.

Have you not paid your tax liability yet? It is high time you applied for a payment plan in order to get rid of this debt as soon as possible. Do so to reduce the negative effect on your finances of the interest and penalties. More info at: https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/irs-statement-on-delay-in-processing-some-electronic-payments