The IRS claims that you can deduct on Schedule A (Form 1040) only the part of your medical and dental expenses that is more than 7.5 percent of your AGI. Remember that AGI stands for Adjusted Gross Income. By now, you must be wondering which medical expenses qualify. Bear in mind that there are several things.

In fact, medical expenses are the cost of treatment, prevention, mitigation, cure, or diagnosis of disease. Besides, it could affect any part or function of the body. Actually, these medical expenses include payments for legal medical services. Of course, these services can be rendered by dentists, surgeons, physicians, or any other medical practitioner. Also, they include the costs of supplies, equipment, and diagnostic devices for these purposes, states the IRS.

IRS warning on medical expenses

For your information, medical care expenses must be primarily to alleviate or prevent a mental or physical illness or disability. Therefore, they do not include expenses that are merely beneficial to general health.

For example, the IRS reminds taxpayers that vitamins or a vacation are not included as a medical cost. What is more, you can only include medical and dental expenses you paid this year.

Hence, generally, you will not be able to include payments for either medical or dental care that you have not received yet and that you will receive in the future.

How much of the expenses are allowed by the IRS to deduct?

In general, the IRS allows a deduction on Schedule A (Form 1040) only for the amount of your medical and dental expenses that exceeds 7.5% of your Adjusted Gross Income.

Another frequently asked question is whose medical expenses you can include. The Internal Revenue Service claims that you can generally include medical expenses that you pay for yourself.

Also, those medical expenses you pay for someone who was your spouse or dependent. It could be both, when the services were provided or when you paid for them. For more information, visit the source: https://www.irs.gov/publications/p502.

Or use the online tool to find out eligibility: https://www.irs.gov/help/ita/can-i-deduct-my-medical-and-dental-expenses. In general, to carry out the IRS interview, you will need to prepare some information.

First, you will need to tell the Internal Revenue Service about your filing status. Secondly, you will need the type and amount of expenses paid. Do not forget to include the year when the expenses were paid.

Of course, you will also need your adjusted gross income. The last need this IRS tool will request is whether you were reimbursed or if expenses were paid out of a Health Savings Account. Or if you paid them out of an Archer Medical Savings Account.

Make sure you use this tool if you were a United States citizen or resident alien for the whole tax year. Those citizens who are married, the spouse must also have been a U.S. citizen or resident alien for the entire tax year.